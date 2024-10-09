Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1728485337

Israel-Lebanon latest: Israeli soldier group warns Netanyahu ‘red line crossed’ and threatens to stop fighting

It comes as the Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of southern Lebanon with thousands of troops

Bel Trew
in Jerusalem
,Alexander Butler
Wednesday 09 October 2024 10:48
Close
Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

Over 100 Israeli soldiers have warned Benjamin Netanyahu a “red line has been crossed” over the government’s war strategy and threatened to stop fighting.

In a letter addressed to Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant, 130 soldiers said they would lay down their arms if a hostage release deal was not secured.

“If the government does not change course immediately and work towards securing a deal to bring the hostages home, we will not be able to continue serving,” the letter read.

“For some of us, the red line has already been crossed, and for others, it is rapidly approaching: the day when, with broken hearts, we will stop reporting for service.”

The group includes both reserve and regular soldiers, some of whom have served in Gaza and on Israel’s northern border since last year’s 7 October Hamas attacks.

It comes as Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh with artillery shells and rockets on Wednesday, injuring three soliders.

The conflict in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks after Israel launched ground operations into southern Lebanon on 1 October that expanded further this week.

Hezbollah has fired 12,000 weapons at Israel in past year, Israeli military says

Hezbollah has fired more than 12,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel in the past year, the Israeli military said.

At least 60,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to take cover in bomb shelters on a daily basis, spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

“Hezbollah is storing their weapons under the cover of Lebanese civilians,” he added.

“The IDF is operating against Hezbollah with the clear goal to remove the threat to Israeli civilians and enable all residents to return to their home in Israel in safety and security.”

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 15:11
Spanish PM calls Israeli strikes in Lebanon an ‘invasion’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described Israel’s military offensives in Lebanon as an “invasion” on Wednesday.

“It is clear that there has been an invasion by a third country of a sovereign state such as Lebanon, and therefore the international community cannot remain indifferent,” the Socialist premier told parliament.

“We denounced (this situation) in Ukraine, we also denounce it in Gaza and now we are also denouncing the invasion of Lebanon,” he added.

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 14:42
NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system

NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system

‘The situation is extremely desperate... humanitarian access and supplies remain severely restricted,’ the medics tell Bel Trew

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 14:00
Keir Starmer takes aim at ‘malign’ Iran and vows never to ban all arms sales to Israel

Starmer takes aim at ‘malign’ Iran and vows never to ban all arms sales to Israel

Starmer tells MPs: ‘This was not a defensive action by Iran, it was an act of aggression’

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 13:45
Comment: It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders

It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders

Britain and its allies need to square up to Iran – starting by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and cutting off the ayatollahs’ financial lifeline, writes chair of the 1922 Committee Bob Blackman

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 13:30
Two people killed in northern Israel by Hezbollah rocket fire, medics say

Two people were killed in a town in northern Israel that was hit by rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.

Israel’s ambulance service said that a man and a woman had been killed in the town of Kirya Shmona. The military said about 20 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon in the barrage.

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel on Wednesday
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel on Wednesday (REUTERS)
Alexander Butler9 October 2024 13:15
Underground weapons store destroyed in southern Lebanon, Israeli military says

The Israeli military said it had destroyed an underground weapons store found seven metres below a residential building in southern Lebanon.

“The soldiers located hundreds of weapons, including an underground weapons storage facility approximately seven metres under a home within the village where the troops are operating,” it said.

“Within the weapons storage facility, the troops discovered sniper rifles and numerous weapons.”

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 13:00
What are Israel and Iran’s attack and defence capabilities?

What are Israel and Iran’s attack and defence capabilities?

The two bitter regional enemies are on the brink of all-out war

Alexander Butler9 October 2024 12:37
Pictured: Displaced Lebanese spend another night on the streets

A young boy sits on a rug in front of a makeshift wall in central Beirut following intense Israeli airstrikes on city’s southern suburbs
A young boy sits on a rug in front of a makeshift wall in central Beirut following intense Israeli airstrikes on city’s southern suburbs (REUTERS)
An elderly woman sits with a bottle of water and other belongings in front of Lebanon’s graffitied national flag
An elderly woman sits with a bottle of water and other belongings in front of Lebanon’s graffitied national flag (REUTERS)
A family sits and sleeps on the ground in Beirut following Israeli airstrikes on the city
A family sits and sleeps on the ground in Beirut following Israeli airstrikes on the city (EPA)
Alexander Butler9 October 2024 12:01
Six wounded in stabbing attack in Israel, police say

At least six people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.

“The terrorist has been neutralized,” police said in a statement. “Four separate locations have been identified, resulting in six victims with stab wounds.”

The police did not immediately provide other details, but issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended.

Of the six people rushed to the hospital, at least two were in serious condition, according to medical officials.

An Israeli police officer aims his gun following a suspected stabbing attack in Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday
An Israeli police officer aims his gun following a suspected stabbing attack in Hadera, Israel, on Wednesday (REUTERS)
Alexander Butler9 October 2024 11:40

