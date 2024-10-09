Israel-Lebanon latest: Israeli soldier group warns Netanyahu ‘red line crossed’ and threatens to stop fighting
It comes as the Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of southern Lebanon with thousands of troops
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Over 100 Israeli soldiers have warned Benjamin Netanyahu a “red line has been crossed” over the government’s war strategy and threatened to stop fighting.
In a letter addressed to Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant, 130 soldiers said they would lay down their arms if a hostage release deal was not secured.
“If the government does not change course immediately and work towards securing a deal to bring the hostages home, we will not be able to continue serving,” the letter read.
“For some of us, the red line has already been crossed, and for others, it is rapidly approaching: the day when, with broken hearts, we will stop reporting for service.”
The group includes both reserve and regular soldiers, some of whom have served in Gaza and on Israel’s northern border since last year’s 7 October Hamas attacks.
It comes as Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh with artillery shells and rockets on Wednesday, injuring three soliders.
The conflict in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks after Israel launched ground operations into southern Lebanon on 1 October that expanded further this week.
Hezbollah has fired 12,000 weapons at Israel in past year, Israeli military says
Hezbollah has fired more than 12,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel in the past year, the Israeli military said.
At least 60,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to take cover in bomb shelters on a daily basis, spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
“Hezbollah is storing their weapons under the cover of Lebanese civilians,” he added.
“The IDF is operating against Hezbollah with the clear goal to remove the threat to Israeli civilians and enable all residents to return to their home in Israel in safety and security.”
Spanish PM calls Israeli strikes in Lebanon an ‘invasion’
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described Israel’s military offensives in Lebanon as an “invasion” on Wednesday.
“It is clear that there has been an invasion by a third country of a sovereign state such as Lebanon, and therefore the international community cannot remain indifferent,” the Socialist premier told parliament.
“We denounced (this situation) in Ukraine, we also denounce it in Gaza and now we are also denouncing the invasion of Lebanon,” he added.
NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system
NHS medics volunteering in Gaza warn of catastrophic collapse of healthcare system
‘The situation is extremely desperate... humanitarian access and supplies remain severely restricted,’ the medics tell Bel Trew
Keir Starmer takes aim at ‘malign’ Iran and vows never to ban all arms sales to Israel
Starmer takes aim at ‘malign’ Iran and vows never to ban all arms sales to Israel
Starmer tells MPs: ‘This was not a defensive action by Iran, it was an act of aggression’
Comment: It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders
It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders
Britain and its allies need to square up to Iran – starting by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and cutting off the ayatollahs’ financial lifeline, writes chair of the 1922 Committee Bob Blackman
Two people killed in northern Israel by Hezbollah rocket fire, medics say
Two people were killed in a town in northern Israel that was hit by rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.
Israel’s ambulance service said that a man and a woman had been killed in the town of Kirya Shmona. The military said about 20 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon in the barrage.
Underground weapons store destroyed in southern Lebanon, Israeli military says
The Israeli military said it had destroyed an underground weapons store found seven metres below a residential building in southern Lebanon.
“The soldiers located hundreds of weapons, including an underground weapons storage facility approximately seven metres under a home within the village where the troops are operating,” it said.
“Within the weapons storage facility, the troops discovered sniper rifles and numerous weapons.”
What are Israel and Iran’s attack and defence capabilities?
What are Israel and Iran’s attack and defence capabilities?
The two bitter regional enemies are on the brink of all-out war
Pictured: Displaced Lebanese spend another night on the streets
Six wounded in stabbing attack in Israel, police say
At least six people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.
“The terrorist has been neutralized,” police said in a statement. “Four separate locations have been identified, resulting in six victims with stab wounds.”
The police did not immediately provide other details, but issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended.
Of the six people rushed to the hospital, at least two were in serious condition, according to medical officials.