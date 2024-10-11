✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded as Israel launched fresh airstrikes on central Beirut, Lebanon’s health ministry has said.

The first strike on Thursday evening appeared to target an eight-story apartment block in Ras al-Nabaa, with witnesses reporting continued explosions within the building as a large emergency response rushed to the scene.

The second strike, in the area of Burj Abi Haidar, is reported to have collapsed an entire building. It was later seen engulfed in flames.

Israel has not previously struck the area, which is removed from Beirut’s southern suburbs where Hezbollah’s headquarters have been repeatedly bombed by Israel.

It did not issue evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes either, which were the deadliest attack on central Beirut since the beginning of the hostilities.

A senior Hezbollah official who was reportedly the target of the strikes nevertheless survived, according to three Lebanese security sources.

The sources said Wafiq Safa, who heads Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, was the target of the strikes.