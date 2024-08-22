Watch live: Israelis bury hostage whose body was retrieved from Gaza

Support truly

Watch live as Israelis pay their respects at a funeral on Thursday, 22 August, for a hostage whose body was retrieved from captivity in Gaza and brought to Israel during a military operation.

The bodies of six captives were retrieved from Gaza this week.

They included British-Israeli citizen Nadav Popplewell, 51, Yagev Buchshtab, 35; Alexander Dancyg, 76; Avraham Munder, 79; Yoram Metzger, 80; and Chaim Perry, 80.

It came as Antony Blinken warned that “time is of the essence” to secure a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The US secretary of state travelled to the Middle East for truce talks and said Washington was doing everything possible to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

It came after Mr Blinken said Israel had accepted the latest proposal to end the 10-month-old war while Hamas said it veered too close to Israel’s demands.

“The deal needs to get done and it needs to get done in the days ahead, and we will do everything possible to get it across the finish line,” Mr Blinken said.

The plan would involve an initial six-week ceasefire, during which a limited number of female, elderly and sick Israeli hostages would be freed in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.