Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaza will soon be “completely destroyed” and emptied of the millions of Palestinians still living there, a far right Israeli minister has vowed, a day after Israel’s cabinet approved a plan to capture the enclave and occupy it indefinitely.

Israeli security minister Bezalel Smotrich, speaking at the “settlements conference” in the illegal West Bank settlement of Ofra, said Israel is within months of declaring victory in the Strip, which is suffering from a two-month blockade of aid.

“Gaza will be totally destroyed,” he said. “In another six months Hamas won’t exist as a functioning entity.”

He added that the population of Gaza will be sent to a small humanitarian zone in the south, from where they will be forced to look at relocating to third countries.

“They will be totally despairing, understanding that there is no hope and nothing to look for in Gaza, and will be looking for relocation to begin a new life in other places,” he said.

open image in gallery Bezalel Smotrich with Benjamin Netanyahu in January 2024 ( AFP/Getty )

The far right minister, leading a key element of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, has blocked attempts at ending the war in Gaza and promotes illegal settlements in the West Bank. He expressed his hope that the territory would be formally annexed during the current government’s term.

He has previously opposed Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza even if there is a new hostage deal to release the remaining Israeli captives.

On Monday, Mr Netanyahu’s cabinet approved plans to seize the Gaza Strip and station troops there indefinitely and in a video message he said a new offensive in Gaza will be an intensive military operation.

“Population will be moved, for its own protection,” Mr Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli soldiers won’t go into Gaza, launch raids and then retreat. “The intention is the opposite of that.”

A defence official said the operation would not be launched until after US president Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the Middle East, suggesting the plan could be another measure by Israel to try to pressure Hamas into making concessions in ceasefire negotiations.

Army chief Eyal Zamir said Israel’s military was “increasing the pressure” to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza as the prime minister vowed to continue the war.

“This week, we are sending tens of thousands of draft orders to our reserve personnel to intensify and expand our action in Gaza. We are increasing the pressure to return our people and defeat Hamas,” he said on Sunday.

open image in gallery Displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, May 2025 ( AP )

He added that the Israeli military would “operate in additional areas and destroy all of [Hamas’s] infrastructure above and below ground”.

Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu has called up “tens of thousands” of reservists who will be deployed to Israel’s border with Lebanon and in the occupied West Bank, replacing regular soldiers who will lead the new offensive in Gaza.

There are three IDF divisions currently operating in Gaza, according to reports. The Netanyahu administration has repeatedly warned that if no new hostage deal is reached, the military would launch a major offensive aimed at eradicating Hamas.

Negotiations have failed to agree on a new ceasefire for the release of 59 remaining hostages, out of whom 24 are believed to be alive.

The families of Israeli captives said that in moving to take the whole of Gaza, the military was “sacrificing” their loved ones.

“An overwhelming majority of the nation is united around the understanding that an Israeli victory cannot be achieved without bringing the hostages home. Losing the hostages would mean an Israeli defeat,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

“National security and social stability depend on the return of all the hostages – every last one.”

The military expansion in Gaza is expected to be implemented following Mr Trump’s visit to the region next week. The US president will not travel to Israel itself, instead holding talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in mid-May.

Hamas has accused Israel of abandoning an earlier phased peace deal, which expired in early March after talks broke down. Israel resumed its airstrikes on Gaza around two weeks later, on 18 March.

The Israeli military has since intensified its bombing campaign and carved out wide buffer zones in Gaza, squeezing the 2.3 million population into an ever narrower zone in the centre of the enclave and along the coast and shutting off aid supplies.

So far, 192 hostages have been released through negotiations and Israeli military operations since November 2023. Most were abducted on 7 October 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory war has reduced much of the territory to rubble and killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled Strip.