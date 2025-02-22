Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family confirms body of hostage handed over by Hamas was Israeli mother Shiri Bibas

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 20 January 1970 22:23 EST
Comments
Israel accuses Hamas of returning wrong body instead of hostage Shiri Bibas

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A body released by Hamas overnight was confirmed to be Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose two young sons also died in captivity, her family and Israel authorities said.

The misidentification of Bibas’s body this week had threatened the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas said her remains were returned to Israel with those of her sons and another hostage on Thursday. However, testing confirmed the identities of the three others, but found the remains said to be of Bibas were instead of an unidentified Palestinian woman.

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on 7 Oct 2023
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on 7 Oct 2023

Bibas was kidnapped with her two small sons and her husband during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.

Hamas late on Friday handed over another body, which Bibas’s family confirmed to be hers. "Last night, our Shiri was returned home," the family said in a statement, which said she had been identified by Israel's Institute of Forensic Medicine.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in