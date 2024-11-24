Israeli attacks kill over 100 across Gaza and Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Israel has killed over 100 Palestinians across Gaza in just the last 48 hours and dozens more in Lebanon, local authorities said on Sunday.

At least 120 people have been killed in Gaza in the last two days, the local health ministry said, as the Israeli forces have intensified attacks on the besieged territory.

Seven of them were killed in a strike on a residential building in Gaza City and six, including three children and two women, in an attack on the southern city of Khan Younis, the Associated Press reported.

“Suddenly we woke up to dust, smoke and fire. We found him dead and his brother injured,” one grieving father, Ahmad Ghassan, said of his children.

The death toll from Israel’s 13-month ground and air war on Gaza has crossed 44,000, with over half the dead being women and children, according to the health ministry.

open image in gallery An injured Palestinian man is transported to the emergency ward of the Kamal Adwan Hospital ( AFP via Getty )

Israel’s invasion has also displaced nearly 90 per cent of the besieged territory’s 2.3 million people, leaving them without shelter and on the brink of starvation, according to the UN and many humanitarian organisations.

The UN has said its attempts to deliver aid to the starving Palestinians who remain in northern Gaza have been denied or impeded.

The UN has seen nearly 281 of its workers killed in Gaza, more than in any conflict before.

open image in gallery Hossam Abu Safieh, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, is treated by colleagues for his injuries following an Israeli strike ( AFP via Getty )

The death toll from the Israeli strikes on Beirut, which flattened an eight-story building, rose to at least 20 on Sunday. The attacks on Saturday also left over 60 people injured, according to the country’s health ministry.

Lebanon: Strike on infrastructure used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons

In the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, an Israeli drone strike on Saturday killed two people and injured three, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon so far and forced over a million to flee from their homes, according to the health ministry.

open image in gallery Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Al-Farooq mosque in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza ( Reuters )

Meanwhile, western diplomats have reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire during which Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon.

The proposal also calls for Hezbollah to end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani river.

Israel has reportedly said it would not agree to any deal that does not explicitly give its military freedom to strike in Lebanon if the Hezbollah group is found to be violating it, the Associated Press reported.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

In Jordan, police shot dead a gunman near the Israeli embassy. The lone gunman fired at a police patrol in the Jordanian capital’s affluent Rabiah neighbourhood, state news agency Petra reported, adding that investigations were ongoing.

“Tampering with the security of the nation and attacking security personnel will be met with a firm response,” communications minister Mohamed Momani said.

Police have reportedly cordoned off an area near the heavily policed embassy.