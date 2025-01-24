Israel waits for names of next four Gaza hostages to be released by Hamas on Saturday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel is waiting for Hamas to release the names of the next four hostages that will be freed on Saturday as part of the fragile ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war.

As part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire 33 hostages are set to be released by Hamas over the coming weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails.

The first three hostages, Romi Gonen, 24, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Emily Damari, 28, were released at the weekend, alongside 90 prisoners, and four more hostages are set to be released on Saturday, but have not yet been named by Hamas.

Speaking to the Al-Araby news outlet on Thursday, Hamas official Zaher Jabarin said, “Tomorrow we will give the mediators the names of the four hostages who will be released.”

The 33 hostages to be released will include women, children, sick people and those over 50 — almost all civilians, but the deal also commits Hamas to freeing all living female soldiers.

Relatives of hostages still being held by militants in Gaza called on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to ensure all remaining captives are freed.

open image in gallery Handout photo issued by the Israeli Government of Emily Damari reuniting with her mother Mandy Damari ( IDF Spokesperson/PA Wire )

Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan Samerano is among those still being held, said: “I call from here to the Prime Minister and negotiating team - you’re doing excellent work - do whatever is necessary to bring everyone back, to the last hostage,”

Samerano said. “We ask you to ensure phase two of the deal is agreed upon before finishing the current phrase. We cannot continue living in uncertainty. All hostages must return, and none of them has time left.”

Vicky Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen: “This week we were moved to watch images of mothers embracing their daughters, but our hearts break thinking that my son Nimrod and other men remain behind, and each day they’re there poses a real danger to their lives. The worry that the deal won’t be fully implemented gnaws at us all.

open image in gallery This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows former Israeli hostage Romi Gonen with her mother Merav ( Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image )

“All senior officials openly say that stopping the deal means a death sentence for those left behind. How is it possible that my son Nimrod and other men who fought to protect us civilians would be abandoned to death? We must ensure that the second phase is implemented and all remaining hostages return - we cannot let up for a moment.”

And Ella Ben Ami, daughter of captivity survivor Raz Ben Ami and Ohad Ben Ami said: “I stand here now next to my family, the hostages’ family, at my new home, the Hostages Square. The first phase is being implemented; we saw Romi, Emily, and Doron embracing their families.

“This cannot stop. I stand here today in a complex situation, where my father is in the first phase of the deal. Every person released from captivity is an entire world, and everyone deserves to be here - the living to begin their rehabilitation journey, and the murdered for proper burial. Each and every one of them deserves to be home. To our loved ones in captivity, stay strong, you’ll be home soon.”

open image in gallery Israeli Doron Steinbrecher, who was kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, steps out of a van before boarding a helicopter after being released from Gaza ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hamas will release living hostages first, but could release some bodies if they don’t have enough living hostages in the first part of the ceasefire deal.

In exchange, Israel will free 30 Palestinian women, children or older people for each living civilian hostage freed. The deal says those released will include more than 110 Palestinians serving life sentences.

For each female soldier freed, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 serving life sentences.

Under the terms of the deal, Palestinians in Gaza will have more freedom of movement from the north to the south of the enclave. Civilians in the south will be allowed to take a coastal road to northern Gaza from Saturday, when Israeli troops are expected to withdraw from the key route and Hamas is set to release the next four Israeli hostages.

open image in gallery A crowd gathers around a bus carrying Palestinian prisoners who were released from an Israeli prison as part of the ceasefire deal ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Those in other parts of the strip seized on the ceasefire this week to reunite with scattered family members, picking their way through vast swaths of rubble and trying to salvage what remained of their homes and their belongings. But those displaced from the north have had to wait.

“The first thing I’ll do, I’ll kiss the dirt of the land on which I was born and raised,” said Nadia Al-Debs, one of the many people gathered in makeshift tents in Gaza’s central city of Deir al-Balah preparing to set out for home in Gaza City the next day.

“We’ll return so my children can see their father.”Nafouz al-Rabai, another displaced woman in Deir al-Balah from al-Shati, along the coast in Gaza City, said the day she walks home will be a “day of joy for us.

”The return stirs bittersweet emotions. Al-Rabai acknowledged it would be painful to absorb the scale of damage to the home and the urban refugee camp she knew and loved. “God knows if I’ll find (my house) standing or not,” she said. “It’s a very bad life.”

Additional reporting by agencies