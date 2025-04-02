Israel says it is expanding military operation in Gaza and will ‘capture large areas’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel is expanding its offensive in Gaza to seize “large areas” of the Strip, the country’s defence minister has said, as he called on Palestinians living in the territory to “expel Hamas and return all hostages”.

Israel Katz said the major expansion of the military operation was to “crush and clean the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure” and seize lands that will be added to what he called the “security zones of the State of Israel". Mr Katz did not clarify how much territory Israel planned to seize.

Palestinian groups still hold 59 Israelis taken hostage on 7 October 2023, of whom 24 are still believed to be alive, after the majority of the hostages were released in a ceasefire agreement with the Israeli government.

The announcement comes just days after Israel issued sweeping evacuation orders covering most of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The military ordered Palestinians to head to Muwasi, a sprawl of tent camps along the coast.

Last month, Israel's military announced its 36th Division had been sent to the Southern Command to prepare for operations in Gaza. That division reportedly entered southern Gaza early this morning.

Israel on 18 March resumed intense bombing of Gaza and launched a new ground offensive as a nearly two-month-long ceasefire with Hamas collapsed. At least 21 people were killed overnight in Israel's pre-dawn attacks on homes in Gaza's Khan Yunis and Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel's 18-month war on Gaza has already turned enclaves, hospitals and schools into rubble.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's offensive on Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, including hundreds killed in strikes since the ceasefire ended in March, according to the Hamas-run Strip's health ministry. The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 251 hostages.

