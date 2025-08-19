Qatar urges progress on Gaza ceasefire after ‘positive response’ from Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A key mediator has stressed the urgency of brokering a ceasefire in Gaza after Hamas showed a “positive response” to a proposal.

But Israel has yet to weigh in as its military prepares an offensive on some of the territory's most populated areas.

The prospect of an expanded assault on areas sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians has sparked condemnation inside Israel and abroad.

Most war-weary Palestinians see no place in Gaza as safe, not even declared humanitarian zones, after 22 months of war.

Many Israelis, who rallied in their hundreds of thousands on Sunday, fear the offensive will further endanger the remaining hostages in Gaza. Just 20 of the 50 remaining are thought to be alive.

“If this (ceasefire) proposal fails, the crisis will exacerbate,” Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, told journalists, adding they have yet to hear from Israel on it.

Mr al-Ansari said Hamas had agreed to terms under discussion. He declined to provide details but said the proposal was "almost identical" to one previously advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

That US proposal was for a 60-day ceasefire, during which some of the remaining hostages would be released and the sides would negotiate a lasting ceasefire and the return of the rest.

“If we get to a deal, it shouldn't be expected that it would be instantaneously implemented,” Mr al-Ansari said. “We're not there yet.”

That cautious assessment came a day after the foreign minister of Egypt, the other Arab country mediating the talks, said they were were pushing for a phased deal and noted that Qatar's prime minister had joined negotiations between Hamas leaders and Arab mediators.

Mr Witkoff has been invited to rejoin the talks, Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty told The Associated Press.

Mr Witkoff pulled out of negotiations less than a month ago, accusing Hamas of not acting in good faith.

It was not clear how Mr Witkoff has responded to the invitation.

An Israeli official on Monday said the country's positions, including on the release of all hostages, had not changed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said a final push is needed to “complete the defeat of Hamas”.

He has vowed to continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas has been disarmed.

Hospitals in Gaza said they had received the bodies of 28 Palestinians killed on Tuesday, including women and children, as Israeli strikes continued across the territory.

Among them were nine people killed while seeking aid, officials at two hospitals told The Associated Press.

The deaths were recorded across Gaza, including in central Deir al-Balah, southern Khan Younis and near aid distribution points, hospital officials said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed private American contractor that has become the primary distributor of aid in Gaza since May, operates those sites.

Nasser Hospital also said an airstrike killed a mother, father and three children in their tent overnight in Muwasi, a camp for hundreds of thousands of civilians.

"An entire family was gone in an instant. What was their fault?" the children's grandfather, Majed al-Mashwakhi, said.

Neither the GHF nor Israel's military immediately responded to questions about the casualties reported by Nasser, Awda and al-Aqsa hospitals.

The Palestinian death toll in the war surpassed 62,000 on Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

The ministry does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half of them.

In addition to that toll, other Palestinians have died from malnutrition and starvation, including three reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Tuesday.

It says 154 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since late June, when it began counting such deaths, and 112 children have died of malnutrition-related causes since the war began with the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Aid groups continue to struggle to deliver supplies to Gaza, where most of the population is displaced, large swaths are in ruins and experts say the "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out".