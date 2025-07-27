At least 57 people killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and gunshots overnight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 57 people were killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours alone, with the total death toll reaching 60,000, according to the strip’s ministry of health, as ceasefire talks appear to have stalled.

The majority of victims were killed by gunfire as they waited for aid trucks close to the Zikim crossing with Israel, according to staff at Shifa hospital, where the bodies were brought.

At least 124 people have died due to starvation in Gaza, most of them being children, according to Palestinian health officials.

An infant’s death on Saturday marked the third baby to die in just 24 hours from hunger amid Israel’s orchestrated mass hunger among Gaza's 2.2 million people,

Following weeks of mounting international pressure and warnings from relief agencies of starvation spreading in Gaza, aid trucks started moving towards the enclave from Egypt on Sunday, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported.

French president Emannuel Macron expressed intent last week to recognise a Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly.

open image in gallery Yazan, a malnourished 2-year-old Palestinian boy, stands with his back turned in his family's damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City ( AFP via Getty Images )

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese accused Israel of breaching international law in blocking aid into Gaza, warning that his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, was “losing support” internationally.

For the first time in months, Israel said it is allowing airdrops, requested by Jordan, with British prime minister Keir Starmer writing in a newspaper article on Saturday that the UK was “working urgently” with Jordan to get British aid into Gaza.

Israel said "humanitarian corridors" would be established for the safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to Gazans and that "humanitarian pauses" would be implemented in densely populated areas.

The Israeli military also confirmed that it resumed airdrops of aid on Saturday night.

"The airdrops will include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food to be provided by international organisations," the military said.

However, the UN condemned the move, calling it a “distraction and a screensmoke”.

“Airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians. It is a distraction & screensmoke,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said in a post on X.

“A manmade hunger can only be addressed by political will. Lift the siege, open the gates and guarantee safe movements with dignified access to people in need,” Mr Lazzarini said.

open image in gallery People make their way along al-Rashid street in western Jabalia on July 22, 2025, towards trucks carrying humanitarian aid ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dozens of trucks carrying tonnes of humanitarian aid moved towards the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, according to Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV.

However, Israel stressed that "combat operations have not ceased" in the Gaza Strip despite humanitarian steps.

International activists who set sail on an aid ship from Italy to Gaza said in a post on X that their vessel had been intercepted.

Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza have died of malnutrition in the past few weeks, including 85 children, since the start of the war, which began nearly two years ago.

Those killed by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday included four people in an apartment building in Gaza City, hospital staff said.

The strikes come as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have hit a standstill after the US and Israel recalled their negotiating teams on Thursday, throwing the future of peace talks into further uncertainty.

Netanyahu said he was considering “alternative options” to ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating the talks alongside the US, said the pause in peace talks was only temporary and that diplomacy would resume, though they did not say when.

open image in gallery Humanitarian aid packages waiting to be picked up on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point on July 24, 2025 in Kerem Shalom, Gaza Strip ( Getty Images )

For desperate Palestinians, a ceasefire can't come soon enough.

The UN and experts say that Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of famine, with reports of increasing numbers of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.

While Israel’s army says it’s allowing aid into the enclave with no limit on the number of trucks that can enter, the UN says it is hampered by Israeli military restrictions on its movements and incidents of criminal looting.

The Zikim crossing shootings come days after at least 79 Palestinians were killed trying to reach aid entering through the same crossing. Israel's military said at the time its soldiers shot at a gathering of thousands of Palestinians who posed a threat, and that it was aware of some casualties.

Israel continues to face increased international pressure to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with more than two dozen Western-aligned countries and more than 100 charity and human rights groups calling for an end to the war and harshly criticising Israel’s blockade.

The charities and rights groups said even their own staff were struggling to get enough food