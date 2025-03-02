Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel has stopped the entry of aid into Gaza as it seeks to force Hamas to agree to a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire covering the periods of Ramadan and Jewish Passover.

Hamas, which has sought instead to move to a second phase of the existing ceasefire deal, is yet to respond to the proposal.

After stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Israel warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas did not accept the US proposal.

US president Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff proposed the extension after it became apparent that more time was needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire, Reuters reported.

The ceasefire extension would run throughout the Islamic Ramadan fasting period ending around 31 March, and the Jewish Passover holiday that ends around 20 April.

People gather for the iftar, or fast-breaking meal, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israel said it would immediately start negotiations on Witkoff's plan if Hamas agreed to it.

Under the deal, Israel seeks to have half of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza – both alive and dead – to be released on the first day.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the ceasefire extension hours after the first phase of a previously agreed one expired.

The initial phase, beginning on 19 January, halted a 15-month Israeli ground invasion into Gaza and enabled the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais captured by Hamas during its deadly 7 October attack in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinians detained and held by Israel.

The ceasefire deal included a mechanism to move to negotiations for a lasting peace, with Hamas seeking a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Tel Aviv Explodes In Anger Against Netanyahu After Hamas Drops Bombshell Hostage Video

While the Israeli delegation sought to extend the first phase by 42 days, Hamas seeks to move to the second phase, Reuters reported, citing Cairo officials privy to the matter.

But Palestinian officials told Reuters that Israel refused to enter the second phase of the deal.

Instead, Israel reportedly requests an extension of the first phase with a conditioned handover of a specified number of living prisoners and bodies for each week of extension.

Hamas rejected an extension of the first phase, and insisted on adhering to the agreement.

It seeks to enter the second phase, obliging Israel to what was agreed upon.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the first phase of the deal, and since the initial ceasefire has technically expired, there may be renewed violence.

"According to the agreement, Israel can return to fighting after the 42nd day if it feels that the negotiations are ineffective," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the statement was an affirmation that Israel disavowed the deals it previously signed.

"This continued manipulation will not return the hostages to their families.. But on the contrary... it will lead to their continued suffering and endangering their lives,” Mr Mardawi said.