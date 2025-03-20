Dozens killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight, Palestinian medics say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, local health officials said on Thursday.

The series of strikes on Thursday morning struck houses and buildings in Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, the medics said.

At least 40 people are believed to have been killed in the latest bombardment, according to initial estimates by health officials in the Hamas-run Strip, while a pro-Hamas news outlet put the toll at more than 70 deaths.

The latest casualties add to the deaths of over 400 Palestinians earlier this week in a major bombardment of Gaza by Israel, the first since the collapse of talks aimed at extending a ceasefire deal.

The death toll in the airstrikes could not be immediately confirmed and the Israeli military is yet to comment on the latest bombardment. Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it is deeply embedded in residential areas.

In Rafah, the European Hospital confirmed that 26 people, mostly women and children, have died there in strikes on two homes.

open image in gallery An Israeli tank takes position on the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Wednesday, 19 March 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies of seven people killed overnight in an attack on a home.

Seven people died in the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza after strikes in a home in Beit Lahiya, a town near the border.

Thursday morning’s strikes came after the Israeli military said it had resumed “targeted ground activities” in central and southern Gaza to retake part of the strategic Netzarim corridor, an area that cuts the besieged territory in half.

It marked one of the deadliest days in the 17-month conflict as at least 130 children were among 430 killed in just two days, according to estimates.

On Wednesday, Israel escalated the violence as its troops pushed deeper into Gaza, with Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issuing a “final warning” to the people in Gaza that unless the hostages were returned and the Hamas militant group eliminated, “the alternative is complete destruction and devastation”.

The renewed airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza have intensified concerns over the fate of approximately two dozen hostages still believed to be alive. Thousands of Israelis participated in anti-government protests in Jerusalem, with many demanding a deal to secure the captives’ release.

open image in gallery Displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza City set up their tents in the city center after evacuation orders were issued by the Israeli occupation army for the northern areas of the city, in Gaza City ( EPA )

They also raised concerns of Palestinian families in the north and east of the strip as they were forced to flee their homes again after Israeli quadcopters dropped leaflets telling them to “evacuate”.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanou said the moves by ground forces in Gaza were a clear sign that Israel had backed out of the truce and was reimposing a "blockade".

There have been no reports of rocket attacks by Hamas since Tuesday's bombardment.

The latest strikes coincided with Yemen’s Houthi group taking responsibility for a missile attack on Israel which was intercepted on Thursday.

The ballistic missile was launched towards Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson said in a televised statement.

The Israeli Defence Forces said sirens sounded in several areas but no one was injured as the attack was thwarted.

The Houthi group has vowed to retaliate, including targeting Israel, following deadly US strikes against them in recent days.