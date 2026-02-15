At least nine killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian civil defence and health officials said.

An Israeli airstrike killed at least four people in a tent encampment housing displaced families; another strike killed five in Khan Younis, according to medics and health officials.

An Israeli military official stated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hamas "terrorists" in response to "a violation (on Saturday) in Beit Hanoun where terrorists emerged from a tunnel east of the yellow line".

The official called Sunday's strikes "precise" and in line with international law, asserting Hamas committed over six ceasefire breaches, including deploying east of the "Yellow Line" demarcating control zones.

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported identifying armed "terrorists" near its personnel in northern Gaza.

The IDF, continuing to destroy underground tunnels, observed gunmen emerging from a tunnel and entering rubble east of the Yellow Line. Air Force aircraft attacked the building, eliminating two gunmen; additional militants were likely killed, the military suggested.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating their ceasefire agreement, a key element of Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war. Since the deal began, the Gaza health ministry reports at least 600 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire; Israel reports four soldiers killed by militants in Gaza.

open image in gallery Mourners pray during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, aid group Doctors Without Borders announced the suspension of some of its operations at one of the largest functioning hospitals in Gaza after patients and staff reported seeing armed, masked men roaming parts of the medical facility.

Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis city, is one of the few functioning hospitals left in the strip. Hundreds of patients and war-wounded have been treated there and the facility was a hub for Palestinian prisoners Israel released in exchange of Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire deal.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its acronym MSF, said in a statement all its non-critical medical operations at Nasser Hospital were suspended due to “security breaches” that posed “serious security threats to our teams and patients”.

While the suspension occurred in January, MSF’s comments in the“frequently asked questions” section on its website were the first to disclose its decision. It's unclear when the post was made, but MSF's site said it was updated Feb. 11. The comments were a rare public announcement by an international organization about the presence of armed men in or near medical facilities since the war began over two years ago.