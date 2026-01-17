Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Iraqi army completely takes over Ain al-Asad air base after US troop withdrawal

The US military has not issued a statement regarding the withdrawal

Moment huge explosion hits base of Iranian-aligned Iraqi army unit

United States forces have completed their withdrawal from the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, Iraqi officials confirmed on Saturday, marking a significant step in the agreed wind-down of the U.S.-led coalition in the country.

The move follows a 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad to conclude the U.S.-led mission fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq by September 2025, which included the departure of US forces from various bases.

While the original plan called for a full pullout from Ain al-Asad by September, "developments in Syria" led to a temporary retention of a small unit of 250 to 350 advisers and security personnel, as stated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in October.

All U.S. personnel have now departed.

Following the withdrawal, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah oversaw the full assumption of control by the Iraqi Army.

While the original plan called for a full pullout from Ain al-Asad by September, "developments in Syria" led to a temporary retention of a small unit of 250 to 350
While the original plan called for a full pullout from Ain al-Asad by September, "developments in Syria" led to a temporary retention of a small unit of 250 to 350 (AFP/Getty)

A military statement detailed Yarallah's assignment of tasks to various units and his instruction to "intensify efforts, enhance joint work, and coordinate between all units stationed at the base, while making full use of its capabilities and strategic location."

A Ministry of Defence official, speaking anonymously, corroborated the departure of all US forces and equipment.

The US military has not issued a statement regarding the withdrawal.

While US forces maintain a presence in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region and neighbouring Syria, the departure from Ain al-Asad could bolster the Iraqi government's efforts to disarm non-state armed groups. Some of these groups have historically cited the presence of US troops as justification for retaining their own weapons. Prime Minister al-Sudani previously stated in a July interview that once the coalition withdrawal is complete, "there will be no need or no justification for any group to carry weapons outside the scope of the state."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in