Iran has said the latest British and EU sanctions against it are “unjustified” and based on false claims of missile transfers to Russia.

The EU sanctioned Iran’s national shipping company, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, and its director Mohammadreza Modarres Khiabani for allegedly providing military support to Russia.

The same day, the UK said the shipping company and the national airline, Iran Air, will be subject to asset freezes for the country’s alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

"While the president of Ukraine has admitted that no Iranian ballistic missiles have been exported to Russia, the measures of the European Union and the United Kingdom in applying sanctions against Iran cannot be justified," Iran foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.

Tehran considers the sanctions “an unjustified act” that contradict the norms of international law, Mr Baghaei said. He added that the EU is violating international law, including the freedom of navigation and maritime trade, through these sanctions.

The latest EU sanctions cover vessels and ports allegedly used to transport Iranian drones, missiles and their components to Russia.

They prohibit any transaction with ports and locks owned, operated or controlled by the sanctioned individuals and entities.

The EU also sanctioned three Russian shipping firms—MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax—for allegedly transporting weapons, including drone parts, across the Caspian Sea from Iran to resupply Russian troops in Ukraine.

The British asset freezes will restrict Iran Air’s ability to operate direct services to and from the UK and prevent British citizens or businesses from financial dealings with it, the foreign office said.

“Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable,” foreign secretary David Lammy said. “We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The sanctions came on the eve of the 1,000th day of the war in Ukraine and the day after US president Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use missiles supplied by Washington to strike deeper inside Russia.

Additional reporting by agencies.