Liyana*, 22, is huddled in her neighbour’s kitchen when I call. Not in her own, because it’s only through a borrowed StarLink dish that we are able to communicate. For over a week, Iran has seen a complete internet blackout.

But Liyana* is smiling when she speaks: “For the first time, I feel truly hopeful. “These protests are massive. Huge numbers of people are defying the curfews.

“This is so much bigger than what we saw after Mahsa – I really think this could be it. This could be the time that Iran is freed.”

Liyana’s optimism is not misplaced – with protests having been staged in each of Iran’s 31 provinces, this week has seen an unprecedented level of action against the regime.

Over the past month, millions of Iranians have taken to the streets in protest against the Islamic theocracy.

open image in gallery Protests continue to rage across Iran ( UGC )

The latest reports from Iran International estimate around 20,000 people have been killed in state-backed crackdowns against these demonstrations, where growing dissatisfaction with Khamenei’s rule cannot be dismissed as anything but blatantly obvious.

As such, Liyana’s optimism may well become a reality.

Donald Trump too, appears optimistic. The US president promised Iranian protestors that “Help is on its way” in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, but the potential for foreign intervention has continued to divide Iranian public opinion.

Arwa*, 61, told The Independent: “For decades we’ve been fighting against this regime. At this point, honestly, I would be grateful for foreign intervention – if someone were to come in and just topple it all… I just want this all to be over.

“I’m sick of the regime. Khamenei still has support, a lot of it. But I think the last few months have just seen so many more people facing more struggle.

“Life is just not sustainable anymore. I think the words I’d use to summarise the protesters right now are: tired, frustrated, and poor. I know I certainly am.”

However, the view of external intervention as a solution continues to prove controversial in the country that has been under the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for 36 years.

Hadi*, 22, said: “Donald Trump supporting these protests immediately puts me at a sense of unease.

open image in gallery Iranians express fear in the face of foreign intervention ( AP )

“He didn’t care about us when he imposed all the sanctions which have made our lives almost unbearable.

“He didn’t care about us when Israel bombed us last year. He cares because he’s seeing an opportunity to gain something. Trumpian politics is purely transactional.

“So when we talk about foreign intervention led by the United States, it terrifies me, because I know there is no moral compass directing it – anything could happen.”

The nature of president Trump’s intentions continues to form a major point of concern for Iranians, with ongoing American intervention in Venezuela widely informing many views.

Abdallah*, 36, said: “You only have to look at what Trump is doing elsewhere – what he’s doing in Venezuela is illegal according to international law.

open image in gallery Protestors express concern that foreign intervention could parallel the ‘endless’ civil wars in other parts of the region ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“What makes anyone think he’ll respect international law when it comes to us?

“I worry that American foreign intervention will turn us into the next Libya, Syria, Iraq –

“American intervention in our region has never done anything other than leave behind a legacy of extreme violence, and a people with no leader – the perfect breeding-ground for civil war and tyranny.

“These protests right now – they’re some of the most violent I’ve seen in my lifetime. But they’re also the biggest.

“I am no supporter of the regime, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for what will come after it.

“We’re standing on a precipice, and I don’t think enough people realise how close we are to the edge [of revolution].”

Whilst questions surrounding whether the movement can sustain itself – and whether outside powers will play any role in shaping its outcome — remain unclear, the scale and persistence of this unrest marks one of the most significant tests the Islamic Republic has faced in decades.

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of sources.