Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian injured during Israel’s attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was injured during an Israeli attack on Iran last month, according to Iran's state Fars news agency.

In an attack on June 16, six bombs targeted a secret underground facility in Tehran where Pezeshkian was attending an emergency Supreme National Security Council meeting, according to Fars, which is close to the revolutionary guard. The report has not been independently verified.

Pezeshkian was lightly injured in the leg but escaped through an emergency shaft. All six entry and exit points and the ventilation system were blocked and the facilitiy’s power cut out.

Iran is reported to be investigating possible Israeli infiltration. It has not commented of the Fars report.

The attack came on the fourth day of a 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June, that raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

At least 1,190 Iranians were killed in Israeli strikes, a Washington-based human rights group estimates, injuring another 4,475 people.

Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites during the campaign, citing concerns that Tehran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies. Iran says its enrichment of uranium is peaceful.

open image in gallery Overview of Fordo enrichment facility in Iran, on June 29, 2025 ( Maxar Technologies )

Iran retaliated with aerial attacks on Israel while the United States joined the campaign with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The two sides agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump on June 23, to end hostilities.

Both Israel and Iran have claimed victory in the war after the fragile ceasefire was declared.

The Supreme National Security Council is Iran's primary decision-making body after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At the start of the war, Israel killed top IRGC and military commanders. Iran was caught by surprise, with its leaders in decision-making paralysis for 24 hours after the attack.

Israeli officials said the Supreme Leader was also a target but they lost track of him when he was moved to a secure location.

Israel will strike Iran again if it is threatened by Tehran, Defence Minister Israel Katz said last Thursday.