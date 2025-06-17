Satellite images show impact of Israeli strikes on Iranian missile and nuclear bases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Satellite images have revealed the extent of the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes this weekend on Iran's nuclear and missile bases.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated last week after Israel launched a surprise attack that has killed a host of Iran's most senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran said its assault on Iranian military bases, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile programme was necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran since Friday.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel, which has so far killed 24 people and wounded hundreds. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

As the missiles flew from both sides, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that president Donald Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran.

open image in gallery A satellite image shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran after airstrike in Iran in this handout image dated June 15, 2025 ( Maxar Technologies )

Israel on Monday targeted Iran's uranium enrichment facilities near Natanz city in central Iran. The satellite images shared by Maxar showed several buildings damaged on the north-west side of the facility.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), told the BBC that the Natanz plant sustained extensive damage, likely destroying 15,000 centrifuges, while Iran's Fordow plant remained largely intact.

The nuclear facility in Isfahan, some 350km southeast of Tehran, suffered limited damage to its buildings in the Israeli airstrikes. The IAEA said four buildings were damaged at a research site at Isfahan, which included the central chemical laboratory and a conversion plant.

Images shared by Planet Labs showed damage to the buildings in the southern part of the facility.

open image in gallery (L) Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center before the Israeli airstrikes and the facility adter the Israeli strikes ( Planet Labs )

Satellite images showed extensive damage at the western part of a large suspected missile facility in Kermanshah in Iran's western province.

open image in gallery A satellite image shows the damaged Kermanshah missile facility in Iran in this handout image dated June 15, 2025 ( Maxar Technologies )

A missile base north of the Iranian city of Tabriz sustained heavy damage in Israel's missile strikes. Satellite images showed the strikes destroyed buildings, vehicles and burnt large swathes of vegetation.

open image in gallery Tabriz north missile base checkout buildings in Tabriz on June 3, 2025 (top) and on June 16, 2025 (bottom) after they were hit by Israeli airstrikes ( Planet Labs )

Local media reported explosions near the Tabriz Airport on Friday afternoon. The airport sustained damage on its north-west part near the runway.

open image in gallery Tabriz airport damage ( Planet Labs )

Meanwhile, Mr Trump on Tuesday said he wanted a "real end" to the nuclear row with Iran, indicating possible talks between senior American officials and Iranian ministers.

"You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," Mr Trump told reporters, according to CBS.

World leaders meeting at the Group of Seven summit in Canada called for a de-escalation of the worst-ever conflict between the two nations, saying Iran couldn't be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump, who left the summit early due to the Middle East situation, said his departure had "nothing to do with" working on a deal between Israel and Iran after French president Emmanuel Macron said the US had initiated a ceasefire proposal.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that a "more powerful" new wave of missiles was recently launched towards Israel, the state news agency reported. Israel's military said it had killed Iran's wartime chief of staff.