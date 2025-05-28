Iran hangs man accused of spying for Israel
The man was accused of providing Israel’s security with classified information, according to reports
Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, according to state media reports.
Pedram Madani was hanged after Iran's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court, the reports said.
The official IRNA news agency said Madani had visited Israel and met with Mossad officers, providing them with classified information about buildings in Iran where "infrastructure" equipment was installed.
The report stated that Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in exchange for the information, but did not provide further details.
It said Madani also met Mossad officers at the Israeli embassy in Belgium. Israel's security agency had no immediate comment.
Authorities arrested Madani, 41, in 2020.
In April, Iran executed a man convicted of working with the Mossad and of playing a role in the 2022 killing of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.
