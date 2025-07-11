Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Iran confirms arrest of missing teenage French-German cyclist

The cyclist is the third French national known to be detained in Iran

Ap Correspondent
Friday 11 July 2025 08:23 EDT
Residents take pictures of smoke rising from an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 23, 2025
Residents take pictures of smoke rising from an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 23, 2025 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Iran has confirmed the detention of a teenage French-German cyclist who went missing last month, according to a report by French newspaper Le Monde.

Lennart Monterlos, the cyclist in question, was "detained for having committed an infraction," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Le Monde in an interview on Thursday. Mr Araghchi did not provide further details regarding the alleged offence.

Araghchi said France's embassy in Tehran has been notified, the newspaper added. It said that Monterlos was cycling across Iran and hasn't been heard from since mid-June.

France's Foreign Ministry didn't confirm the detention, but said that it's in contact with Iranian authorities about "the situation of our national" and also with the family.

Citing concerns for his security, it said it had no other comment. It reiterated previous warnings that French nationals shouldn't travel to Iran.

The cyclist is the third French national known to be detained in Iran, which is accused by France of practicing hostage diplomacy.

Two others, Cï¿½cile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been held in Iran for more than three years in prison conditions that France likens to torture and on charges that Paris says are without foundation.

"Iran practices a deliberate policy of state hostages," the French Foreign Ministry said this week. "All French nationals who find themselves there expose themselves to a risk of arrest and arbitrary detention, including tourists, for the sole reason of having French nationality."

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told reporters in Berlin that the ministry is aware of the case of the detained cyclist, but has no comment beyond that. Germany also warns its citizens against travel to Iran.

