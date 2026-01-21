Pictures of hundreds of people killed in Iran’s violent crackdown on protests leaked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The faces of hundreds of people killed during Iran’s violent crackdown on protests have been revealed in leaked photographs, the BBC reports.

The images of bloodied, swollen and bruised faces were photographed and displayed in a south Tehran mortuary, believed to be one of the only ways families have been able to identify their dead loved ones following the Islamic Republic’s brutal response to citizen demonstrations.

At least 326 victims, including 18 women, could be seen in the photos identified by BBC Verify, which were too graphic to show without blurring. The broadcaster analysed 392 photos of close-up images taken of victims from inside the Kahrizak Foreign Medical Centre.

open image in gallery Thousands of people have reportedly died in Iran’s brutal crackdown on its citizens ( Middle East Images )

As many as 69 people had been labelled in Persian as John or Jane Doe, suggesting their identity was unknown when the photo was taken. Many of the victims were reportedly too disfigured to be identified.

Only 28 of the victims had labels with clearly visible names in the photos, the broadcaster reported.

More than 100 victims had labels showing that they had died on 9 January, believed to be one of the deadliest nights for protesters in Tehran so far.

A source told BBC Verify that victims as young as 12 or 13, and as old as 70 years-old, could be seen inside the mortuary complex.

open image in gallery Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has overseen a brutal crackdown on the demonstrations ( AP )

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iran in demonstration against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime as economic crisis deepens.

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the late shah, has encouraged the nationwide protests which started in December.

US president Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened Iran over the protests, issued another stark warning to the regime on Tuesday that continued assassination threats made by leaders in Tehran would be met with the country getting “blown up.”

“Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country’s going to get blown up,” he told NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich on Tuesday.

Iran has, in turn, warned Trump not to take any action against Khamenei.

General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran's armed forces, said on Tuesday: “Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world.”

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran over the protests but has yet to follow through ( PA Wire )

Almost two weeks have passed since Iran imposed a national internet blackout - a move which helps to hide atrocities, internet freedom watchdog Netblocks has said.

A small number of people have managed to get information out and these leaked photos appear to provide a small snapshot of the thousands believed to have been killed by Tehran’s regime.

Footage smuggled out of Iran, verified by The i, showed that girls as young as 16 had been killed in the violent government crackdown as distraught families searched among body bags in southern Tehran for their loved ones.

Hundreds of bodies were counted at the Kahrizak morgue where men and women search among the corpses for family and friends.

open image in gallery A burnt out building destroyed during public protests in the Iranian capital Tehran ( AFP via Getty Images )

Messages sent via Starlink by protestors within Iran, seen by Independent Persian, describe a “war-like situation” ongoing in the country.

Amirhossein, a 35-year-old private-sector employee from the holy city of Mashhad, in the northeast of the country, told Independent Persian: “This is no longer a protest – it’s a war.

“The security forces are firing directly. No warning shots, no announcements. The wounded are being taken away on motorcycles and in private cars, because ambulances either don’t arrive or are full of security forces”.

Hengaw, which covers human rights violations in Iran, said: “What we are seeing in these leaked images is not only the scale of killing, but the deliberate stripping of dignity from the dead and the living alike.

“Families are forced to search among hundreds of bodies, examining the remains of people brutally killed one by one in order to identify their own loved ones, often in conditions designed to intimidate and silence them and without the right to mourn publicly or hold proper funerals. This amounts to a form of collective punishment.”