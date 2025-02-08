Hamas releases three more Israeli hostages under Gaza ceasefire deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has released three more Israeli hostages under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The three Israelis, Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy, had been held hostage in Gaza for 16 months.

This is the fifth exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinians jailed in Israel. Israel is set to release 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday to fulfil its side of the agreement, according to Hamas-linked offices inside Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, Hamas agreed to gradually free 33 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians.

open image in gallery This combination of pictures created on February 7, 2025, shows portraits of Israeli hostages (L to R) Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dozens masked and armed Hamas fighters were deployed in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza on Saturday, at the site where the group handed over the hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Crowds of people gathered at the site, where the ICRC vehicles waited to collect the hostages and transport them to Israeli forces in Gaza.

Before the three gaunt men were put into the vehicles, they were led on to a stage by Hamas fighters. They were given what appeared to be certificates of their release and then appeared to be interviewed. After this display they were escorted off stage and into the Red Cross cars.

Eli Sharabi, 52, was reportedly at his home in kibbutz Beeri with his British-born wife and their teenage daughters when it was stormed by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

Mr Sharabi’s wife and two daughters were killed and he was taken to Gaza alongside his brother Yossi. Yossi was killed early last year inside Gaza, Israeli military have said.

open image in gallery Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. ( REUTERS )

Ahead of his release, Astrid Dafan-van Dien, a friend of Sharabi, said: "We are counting the minutes, the seconds and we just want him to be here already, although it will be very difficult because of Lianne (Sharabi's wife) and the girls."

Ben Ami, 56, was abducted with his wife Raz Ben Ami from their home. She was released during the one-week truce in November 2023.

Or Levy, 34, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival. His wife was killed during the attack, and the couple’s young son has been under the care of family members.

open image in gallery Eli Sharabi a hostage held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, is released by Hamas militants ( REUTERS )

Michael Levy, brother of Or Levy, said ahead of the exchange: "I can't even start to describe the emotions, the excitement, how happy we are that it's finally close to be over.

"We are waiting to hug him, waiting to see Almog (Levy's son), hugging his father again."

Agencies have contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. More to follow.