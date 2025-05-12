Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander – the last American held captive in Gaza – was not hammered out in a deal between Hamas militants and Israel.

Instead, somewhat surprisingly – and perhaps even embarrassingly for Benjamin Netanyahu – Israel appears not to have been involved. The release was allegedly negotiated during direct talks between the White House and the militants themselves, with the assistance of countries including Qatar and Egypt.

This would be something of a first, and it comes amid swirling rumours that relations between Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his most powerful ally, US President Donald Trump, are at an all-time low.

Since the news broke of Edan’s release, statements from Netanyahu’s office have been prickly and defensive, and carry the tone of trying to take credit for the release. Particularly as backlash against Netanyahu has mounted, with critics accusing him of having to rely on a foreign leader to help free the remaining hostages.

At the start of the latest hearing in Netanyahu’s ongoing trial for alleged corruption, where he was giving testimony, a woman in the courtroom asked whether he was "ashamed that the president of the United States is saving his citizens, and he is leaving them to die there in captivity”.

At Hostages Square – a rallying point in Tel Aviv for relatives of the 250 who were seized to Gaza on 7 October – families criticised Netanyahu for inaction and demanded he push through a deal to bring home the remaining 58 in captivity.

They exclusively praised Trump for Edan’s freedom.

open image in gallery Israelis react after the release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-US captive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv ( AFP/Getty )

“The deal that could not be made. Only you can make it happen!” Udi Goren, cousin of Tal Haimi, who was killed on 7 October, said addressing the US president.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer dodged a question during a Monday press briefing about whether Edan was only released due to direct talks between the US and Hamas, without Israel’s involvement.

When I asked if those direct talks were indicative of the reported deepening rift between the countries, he replied: “I don’t recognise that description whatsoever.

“I think Israel’s relationship with the US is the result of years of partnership... Our objectives remain precisely the same.”

However, officials close to the negotiations for Edan’s release painted a different picture – saying Hamas was “seizing the opportunity that Trump and the Israelis are not seeing eye to eye”.

The release of the New Jersey-born Israeli soldier was described as a “goodwill gesture” by Hamas to the US and a “bargaining chip” for future negotiations on a truce.

“It might set a precedent and example regarding who was obstructing previous talks and negotiations,” they added.

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu reportedly really soured over Iran. Sources in both Washington and Israel told local media that Trump is upset with Netanyahu and his allies for attempting to push the White House into military action against Iran’s nuclear programme – specifically through Trump’s now-ousted national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Israeli officials were also reportedly caught off guard by Trump’s announcement last week that the US would stop bombing the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen – leaving Israel out on a limb with its ongoing attacks on Yemen. Trump said the Iran-aligned group had agreed to stop interrupting critical shipping lanes in the Middle East – a deal that Oman claims to have mediated.

Then Houthis’ chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul Salam, told Reuters that “the agreement does not include Israel in any way, shape or form”.

open image in gallery An Airbus aircraft of Yemenia Airways engulfed in flames following Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a airport in Yemen ( EPA )

On Sunday, the Israeli military warned those present in three of Yemen’s ports to evacuate “until further notice”.

The timing of the release coincides with Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia for talks with Arab countries about various deals, including trade, weapons and politics – while the US’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Jerusalem.

Both will no doubt be pushing for a resolution to the protracted nightmare in Gaza. Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure to hammer out a ceasefire – after announcing he would widen and intensify the current operation, suggesting an indefinite military occupation of the devastated strip.

There has also been global outcry over his decision to impose a total blockade on aid on Gaza which has pushed half a million people inside the strip to the brink of starvation, according to the UN’s global hunger monitor.

Trump made that clear on social media, saying Edan’s release was “hopefully... the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Netanyahu’s office again reiterated that while a team was being sent to Doha on Tuesday for talks, the prime minister had “made it clear that the negotiations would only take place under fire”.

The next few days will be crucial.