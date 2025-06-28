At least 60 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, health staff say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, health workers have said.

The strikes began late on Friday and continued into Saturday morning, killing twelve people who were reportedly sheltering in a stadium that is being used to house displaced people.

Eight others were killed in their apartments, according to staff at Al-Shifa hospital where the bodies were brought.

Hospital staff said that six others - including three children - were killed in southern Gaza when a strike hit their tent in Muwasi.

open image in gallery Palestinian little children lift a sand covered mattress after the Israeli army reportedly hit the tents of displaced people in the northern Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on June 28, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The children’s grandmother Suad Abu Teima told the Associated Press: “What did these children do to them? What is their fault?”

More than 20 bodies were taken to Nasser hospital, according to health officials. A strike on a gathering at the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza also killed two people, staff at Al-Awda hospital said.

open image in gallery Palestinians mourn over the bodies of loved ones killed during overnight Israeli strikes ( AFP via Getty Images )

The strikes come as US president Donald Trump said there could be a ceasefire agreement within the next week.

He said on Friday: “We’re working on Gaza and trying to get it taken care of”.

Mr Trump added: “I think it’s close. I just spoke to some of the people involved. We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire”.

Israel’s minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer is expected to arrive in Washington next week for talks on Gaza, Iran and other subjects.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson has said that mediators are engaging with Israel and Hamas to build momentum on the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s spokesperson, said: “If we don’t utilise this window of opportunity and this momentum, it’s an opportunity lost amongst many in the near past. We don’t want to see that again”. He said they were working with the US “very closely to make sure that the right pressure is applied from the international community”.

open image in gallery A tarpaulin shelter is setup under a building as a Palestinian child sits on a ledge after the Israeli army targeted the tents of displaced people in the northern Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on June 28, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hinted at further peace negotiations in a video on Thursday in which he said that a new opportunity had opened up for a “dramatic expansion of peace agreements”.

He added: “There is a window of opportunity here that must not be wasted. We must not waste even a single day”.

The bombardment of Gaza has claimed over 56,000 lives, according to local officials.

The Israeli army said on Saturday that they had “most likely successfully intercepted” a missile fired from Yemen, with the Houthis claiming responsibility for the launch.

An Israeli strike also killed one person in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Lebanese health ministry, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, hungry Palestinians are enduring a catastrophic situation in Gaza. After blocking all food for two and a half months, Israel has allowed only a trickle of supplies into the territory since mid-May.

More than 500 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more wounded while seeking food since the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began distributing aid in the territory about a month ago, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Palestinian witnesses say Israeli troops have opened fire at crowds on roads heading toward the sites. The Israeli military says it has only fired warning shots and that it was investigating incidents in which civilians had been harmed while approaching the sites.