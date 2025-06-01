Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli forces opened fire killing at least 31 Palestinians near a food aid distribution point in southern Gaza on Sunday morning, according to witnesses and local health officials.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces fired directly “from tanks and drones” on hundreds of people as they attempted to reach the Israel-approved aid distribution centre in the al-Mawasi area of western Rafah, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency.

More than 170 people were treated for injuries, according to officials in the Hamas-run Strip.

The local Palestinian Red Crescent said its medical teams had recovered the bodies of 23 Palestinians and treated another 23 injured at the aid site set up by the US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The Israeli military claimed it was “currently unaware of injuries caused by (Israeli military) fire within the humanitarian aid distribution site”. “The matter is still under review,” the military added.

Backed by the US and Israel but not endorsed by the UN, the GHF’s distribution of aid has been marred by chaos, and multiple witnesses have reported incidents of Israeli troops firing on crowds near the delivery sites. Before Sunday, at least six people had been killed and more than 50 wounded, according to local health officials.

open image in gallery Smoke rises following an Israeli army bombardment in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel on 1 June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The foundation says the private security contractors guarding its sites did not fire on the crowds. The GHF claimed it delivered aid "without incident" early on Sunday.

Chaos ensued when Israeli forces began firing at a roundabout around 1km from the distribution site, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

Amr Abu Teiba, who was in the crowd, told the Associated Press that “there was fire from all directions, from naval warships, from tanks and drones”.

Ibrahim Abu Saoud said troops opened fire at people moving toward the aid distribution centre, killing dozens, including women. He said he saw many people with gunshot wounds, including a young man who he said had died at the scene. “We weren't able to help him,” he said.

open image in gallery Five year-old Osama al-Raqab, suffering from severe malnutrition, undergoes treatment at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Youni in the southern Gaza Strip ( EPA )

Mohammed Abu Teaima, 33, said he saw Israeli forces open fire and kill his cousin and another woman as they were heading to the hub. He said his cousin was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

"They opened heavy fire directly toward us," he said as he was waiting outside the Red Cross field hospital for word on his wounded brother-in-law.

Journalist Mohammed Ghareeb told the BBC that rescue crews could not access the area, which is under Israeli control. “This forced residents to use donkey carts to transport victims to the field hospital.”

open image in gallery Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip ( AP )

The foundation began aid deliveries last Monday after Israel lifted its aid blockade. But Palestinians appeared to have heeded warnings, including from Hamas, about biometric screening procedures employed at the foundation's aid distribution sites. Israeli officials said the process allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.

The UN and other aid agencies have refused to work with the new system, citing a violation of humanitarian principles as it allows Israel to control who receives aid.

Israel and the GHF last week accused Hamas of trying to block civilians from reaching the aid distribution centre. Hamas denied the accusation.

In an earlier statement, the GHF said it distributed 16 truckloads of aid early on Sunday “without incident”. It dismissed what it referred to as “false reporting about deaths, mass injuries and chaos”.

The UN has described Gaza as the “hungriest place on Earth” while Israel allowed only a “trickle” of food into the enclave, with 300 aid trucks unable to offload due to operational bottlenecks.

As a small aid flow has resumed, Israeli forces – now in control of large parts of Gaza – have kept up attacks on various targets around the enclave, killing 3,901 Palestinians since a two-month ceasefire collapsed in mid-March, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

More than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war, Gaza health authorities say. The offensive was launched following a cross-border Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023, which killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage into Gaza.