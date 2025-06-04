Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaza has become worse than hell on Earth, the president of the Red Cross has warned, as aid distribution centres in the territory closed for a day on Wednesday

The controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced late on Tuesday night it was temporarily shutting down operations in the strip after dozens of Palestinians were killed attempting to access its distribution centres.

It said it had asked the Israeli military to “guide foot traffic in a way that minimises confusion or escalation risks" near military perimeters, as well as develop clearer guidance for civilians and enhance training to support civilian safety. It added that their “top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid”.

open image in gallery Israeli shelling hits an area in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel ( AP )

Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told the BBC on Wednesday that the enclave had become “worse than hell on Earth” and that states are not doing enough to end the war, end the suffering of Palestinians and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The ICRC said that at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured attempting to access one of the sites on Tuesday. The Israeli military said it opened fire on a group of people it viewed as a threat near one of the centres, though the GHF claimed the incident happened “well beyond” its distribution point.

At least 58 Palestinians have reportedly been killed near the four GHF centres, which were opened last month. Three of the distribution centres are located in the south of Gaza, near Rafah, and one is situated in the centre of the enclave, near the Netzarim corridor.

Israeli strikes across the territory, meanwhile, killed 26 people overnight and into Wednesday, officials said.

open image in gallery Desperate Palestinians seek food at a distribution centre in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip ( AP )

Palestinians collecting food boxes have described scenes of chaos, with no one overseeing the handover of supplies or checking IDs, as crowds jostle for aid.

Aid workers, meanwhile, have suggested the pause in the provision of humanitarian aid is further reason to cancel the GHF initiative, which they say is a dangerous weaponisation of food given its backing by the Israeli government, who oversee the distributions.

“This pause to what has expectedly been a chaotic start must now be followed by a commitment to allow real aid workers to do the real job of providing aid,” Ahmed Bayram, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council, an aid organisation operating in the enclave, told The Independent.

open image in gallery Palestinians searching for aid earlier this week ( AFP/Getty )

“That task of saving lives and fending off starvation must have never been outsourced to a private security firm. Israel has been an occupier, it now cannot be the feeder.

“Diplomacy has to do everything it can to pressure Israel to open the gates and let aid gush in. Enough experimenting while children are reduced to skin and bones.”

Israel imposed a complete ban on food and other imports for more than two months before easing the restrictions in May. About 90 per cent of the population in Gaza is displaced and relies almost entirely on aid to survive.

James Elder, a Unicef spokesperson in Gaza, told the BBC this morning that Palestinians had been walking up to 20km (12 miles) to access the four distribution points. He added that the lack of larger United Nations organisations providing aid meant that 500-600 boxes of aid were being delivered instead of 500 to 600 trucks.