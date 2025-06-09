Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greta Thunberg and other activists onboard the Madleen aid flotilla will be forced to watch footage of the 7 October attacks, Israel’s defence minister said as the boat was seized before it reached Gaza.

The British-flagged boat was diverted to Israel early on Monday morning after being intercepted by Israeli forces, the country’s foreign ministry said, adding that all passengers onboard were safe and unharmed.

Operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a pro-Palestinian group, the group was carrying aid to Gaza after setting sail from Sicily on 1 June. The vessel "is safely making its way to the shores of Israel", the Israeli foreign ministry said as it shared footage of the activists being given sandwiches and water.

Defence minister Israel Katz said he has instructed the military to show the group of activists footage of Hamas’ 7 October attacks after their arrival in the port of Ashdod.

"Antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-supporting friends should see exactly what the Hamas terrorist organisation - which they came to support and act on behalf of - truly is," he said in a statement.

"They should see the atrocities committed against women, the elderly, and children, and understand whom Israel is fighting to defend itself."

Ms Thunberg accused Israel of “kidnapping” her and appealed for urgent international support, saying: “I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible”.

Dozens of screenings of the 7 October attacks have been held by the Israeli military, including to groups of international journalists in the months following the attack and as Israel’s colossal military campaign in Gaza was well under way.

open image in gallery The flotilla set sail from Sicily on 1 June ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas militants in the attacks, while more than 250 were taken hostage into the Gaza strip. The attacks sparked an Israeli military campaign in Gaza which has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians and seen a humanitarian catastrophe unfold in the strip.

Mr Katz commended the Israeli military for its “swift and safe takeover” of the flotilla, adding that it would “continue its just and moral fight against the Hamas murderers until their defeat, the release of all hostages, and the full restoration of Israel's security".

Francesca Albanese, United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, also urged other boats to challenge the Gaza blockade.

She said on social media: "Madleen's journey may have ended, but the mission isn't over. Every Mediterranean port must send boats with aid & solidarity to Gaza."