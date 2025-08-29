Israel declares Gaza City a ‘dangerous combat zone’ ahead of planned offensive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s military has announced the suspension of mid-day humanitarian aid pauses in Gaza City, declaring the area a "dangerous combat zone". The decision comes as Israel reportedly prepares to widen its offensive in the city, following recent strikes and the call-up of tens of thousands of reservists.

Last month, Israel had implemented "tactical pauses" from 10 am to 8 pm in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Muwasi, allowing food and aid supplies to enter these areas where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering.

The military did not confirm whether residents or aid groups had been notified of the plans to resume daytime hostilities.

Israel has said in the past that Gaza City is a Hamas stronghold, with a network of tunnels that remain in use by militants after several previous large-scale raids. The city also is home to some of the territory’s critical infrastructure and health facilities.

open image in gallery Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The United Nations said Thursday the besieged strip could lose half of its hospital bed capacity if Israel invades as planned.

The suspension of the pause also comes one week after the world’s leading food security authority declared Gaza City was being gripped by famine after months of warnings.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said hunger has been driven by fighting and Israel's blockade on the majority of aid and magnified by widespread displacement and the collapse of food production.

The IPC analysis concluded hunger, starvation and child malnutrition had surpassed thresholds necessary to declare famine.

Norwegian Refugee Council, which coordinates a coalition of aid groups active in Gaza, said Israel's preparation for its large-scale ground offensive had already made deliveries challenging.

“We have faced unprecedented access and movement restrictions,” spokesperson Shaina Low said Friday. “Intensified military operations are going to further hinder our ability respond.”