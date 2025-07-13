Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli military said it “regrets” a strike that killed six children at a water collection point in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 30 people including nine children on Sunday and injured dozens more.

Up to 10 people – including six children – were killed at a water collection point in the Nuseirat refugee camp, local health officials said.

The Israeli military said it had intended to hit an Islamic Jihad militant in the area but that a malfunction had caused the missile to fall "dozens of metres from the target".

"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians," it said in a statement, adding that the incident was under review.

open image in gallery Relatives carry the body of 13-year-old Seraje Ebrahim, killed in an Israeli strike on a drinking water distribution point ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ahmed Abu Saifan, an emergency physician at Al-Awda Hospital told Reuters that the strike killed six children and two others, and injured another 17 people. Another official from the hospital told The Associated Press they received 10 bodies from that attack.

Water shortages in Gaza have worsened considerably in recent weeks, making people dependent on these collection centres.

Ramadan Nassar, a witness who lives in the area, told Associated Press that around 20 children and 14 adults were lined up Sunday morning to fill up water. When the strike occurred, everyone ran and some, including those who were severely injured, fell to the ground, he said.

He said Palestinians walk some 2 km (1.2 miles) to fetch water from the area.

In Nuseirat, a small boy leaned over a body bag to say goodbye to a friend."There is no safe place," resident Raafat Fanouna said as some people went over the rubble with sticks and bare hands.

Separately, health officials said an Israeli strike hit a group of citizens walking in the street on Sunday afternoon in central Gaza City, killing 11 people and injuring around 30 others.

Dr. Ahmed Qandil, who specialises in general surgery, was among those killed, Gaza's Health Ministry said. A ministry spokesperson, Zaher al-Wahidi, told the AP that Qandil had been on his way to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.

In the central town of Zawaida, an Israeli strike on a home killed nine, including two women and three children, officials at Al- Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

open image in gallery Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli army strike on a house belonging to the Al-Arabid family killing at least nine people, in Al-Zawida, central Gaza Strip ( AP )

Israel's military said it was unaware of the strike on the home, but said it hit more than 150 targets over the past 24 hours, including what it called weapons storage facilities, missile launchers and sniping posts. Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the militant group operates out of populated areas.

Israel and Hamas appeared no closer to a breakthrough in talks meant to pause the 21-month war and free some Israeli hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington last week to discuss the deal with the Trump administration, but a new sticking point has emerged over the deployment of Israeli troops during the truce, raising questions over the feasibility of a new deal.

Israel wants to keep forces in what it says is an important land corridor in southern Gaza. Hamas views the insistence on troops in that strip of land as an indication that Israel intends to continue the war once a temporary ceasefire expires.

Israel says it will only end the war once Hamas surrenders, disarms and goes into exile – something it refuses to do. Hamas says it is willing to free all the remaining 50 hostages, less than half said to be alive, in exchange for an end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

With additional reporting from Associated Press, Reuters