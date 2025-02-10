Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an abrupt move, Hamas militants announced on Monday that they would delay the next release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, accusing Israel of systematically violating the terms of the ceasefire.

Israel’s defence minister hit back, calling that a “complete violation” of the deal and ordered the Israeli military “to prepare at the highest level of alert” for any possible scenarios.

What was already an incredibly fragile and complex agreement appears, once again, to be on the brink of collapse at a critical moment as talks for the next stage of the multi-phased truce were supposed to be moving forward.

Its demise would crush the hopes of Palestinian civilians, who have survived 15 months of ferocious bombardment and want to rebuild their homes and lives.

It would shatter the hopes of the families of the hostages in Israel, who are desperate to see their loved ones and have grown increasingly horrified by the conditions of those being released.

open image in gallery Ohad Ben Ami, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 attacks, is released ( AP )

And even if these issues are resolved, the brinkmanship exposes again how tentative a building block this deal is for long-term, sustainable peace.

Just hours before the counter-accusations of violations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an Israeli delegation had returned from talks in Qatar for the next stage, with no news on how they have - or indeed if they have - progressed. In plea to the world, a group representing families of those taken captive by Hamas called for international intervention to help, fearing this is the last chance to get their relatives out.

“We have urgently requested assistance from the mediating countries to help restore and implement the existing deal effectively,” the forum said, adding “time is of the essence, and all hostages must be urgently rescued from this horrific situation”.

In Gaza, families that had only just been able to return to their devastated homes were worried that this could mean fleeing bombing again, with more death and destruction on the horizon.

It took the US, Egypt, and Qatar over a year to broker the deeply complex deal, after months of false summits and dramatic reversals: Each time, Palestinian and Israeli civilians paid the price.

A truce finally came into effect last month. Under an initial six-week phase, at least 33 hostages were to be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees, a surge in aid, and the ability for Palestinians to return to the destroyed north.

During this time negotiations would continue for the second and third phases of the deal, which negotiators had hoped would see all of the remaining hostages - dead and alive - released, hundreds more prisoners freed, and crucially, a long-term peace.

open image in gallery Eyad Abu Shkaidem, a freed Palestinian prisoner, is carried as he is greeted by people after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap at the weekend ( REUTERS )

Since the start of the deal, Israel and Hamas have carried out five swaps, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, when three more Israelis would be exchanged for hundreds of Palestinians.

But Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of dragging its feet on allowing aid into Gaza, one of the conditions of the first phase of the agreement - a charge Israel has rejected as untrue. On Monday, the militant group also claimed that Israel had shelled various areas of the Strip and delayed the return of those displaced.

In turn, Israel has accused Hamas of messing with the agreed order in which the hostages were to be released and of orchestrating abusive public displays before large crowds when they have been handed over to the Red Cross.

There has been growing horror in Israel over the health of the returning hostages. The medical team of the group representing the majority of the hostages’ families said on Sunday morning that their findings show hostages were being held in “appalling conditions” including starvation, lack of sunlight, physical abuse, and medical neglect.

All that has fed the growing mutual distrust between both sides - a mistrust negotiators fear will not only scupper chances of the deal progressing to the next stages, but may see the entire agreement collapse before even the first phase is completed.

open image in gallery The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has made some extraordinary statements, which have further derailed hopes of a post-war peaceful future. He has suggested Palestinians should be entirely moved out of Gaza, leaving the coastal enclave to be developed as a waterfront real estate project under US control. It is an action human rights groups said could amount to a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he repeated his commitment to “buying and owning Gaza”.

Unless there is urgent, sensible and sensitive international intervention to enforce a real investment in this agreement and to continue immediate talks on the next phases - there will only be bloodshed and horror on the horizon.