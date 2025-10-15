Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Iranian court has handed down lengthy jail sentences to two French citizens accused of spying for France and Israel.

Cecile Kohler, 40, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72, are not named in the report from Iran’s judiciary but are believed to be the only French nationals being held in the country. The couple were arrested in May 2022 during a tourist trip.

Both have been found guilty of spying on behalf of France and Israel, Iran’s judicial news agency Mizan said, despite previous suggestions the pair could be released in a prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran.

Earlier this month, both countries indicated that talks on their release were progressing.

But on Wednesday, Tehran announced significant sentences had been handed down following a verdict in court. One of the defendants was sentenced to six years in prison for spying for France, five years for conspiracy against national security and 20 years in exile for "intelligence co-operation" with Israel, according to Mizan.

The other was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for France, five years for conspiring against national security and 20 years in exile for being complicit in intelligence co-operation with Israel.

Both have 20 days to appeal their sentences to a higher court.

France has repeatedly accused Iran of holding Kohler and Paris arbitrarily, keeping them in conditions akin to torture in Tehran's Evin prison and not allowing proper consular protection. The Islamic Republic denies the accusations.

It comes after Iran released 19-year-old Franco-German Lennart Monterlos from detention earlier this month after throwing out spying charges against him.

Following his return, French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he “did not forget” Kohler and Paris, adding he “demanded” their release. Barrot previously called charges against the pair “totally unjustified and unfounded”.

Right groups have accused Iran of using detained Westerners as bargaining chips, something Tehran denies.