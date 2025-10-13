Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump arrived in Israel to meet the families of returning hostages on Monday as Hamas released its first captives under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement.

The U.S. president landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at 9.45 am local time, met by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.

Speaking to reporters at the back of Air Force One, Trump hailed his own role in the ceasefire agreement, saying that people were “dancing in the streets”, brushing off a question about a crowd in Israel booing Netanyahu on Saturday.

“Everybody is happy, whether it’s Jews or Muslims or the Arab countries, every country is dancing in the streets,” he said. “It’s a point in time I don’t think you’ll ever see it again. They’ve never seen it in 3,000 years.”

Israel rolled out the red carpet for the U.S. president, who briefly greeted Israeli officials on the tarmac as a military band played before leaving in a large motorcade.

open image in gallery Donald Trump greets Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after landing ( AP )

open image in gallery President Donald Trump flanked by Isaac Herzog (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R) on Monday ( AP )

Key American figures there to meet him included special envoy Steve Witkoff, advisor Jared Kushner and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Trump is expected to meet the families of hostages with Netanyahu at the Knesset before addressing the Israeli parliament and leaving early on Monday afternoon.

He is set for a hero's welcome when he addresses Israel's parliament. Red “MAGA-Style” hats branded with “TRUMP THE PEACE PRESIDENT” were handed out ahead of his address on Monday, POLITICO reported.

Trump will also be awarded Israel’s highest civilian honour later this year, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said.

Later on Monday, Trump will co-host a peace summit of more than 20 world leaders with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The visit comes as Hamas said on Monday that it had handed over all living hostages, in line with a delicate ceasefire agreement made with Israel last week.

open image in gallery Donald Trump gestures after touching down at Ben Gurion airport on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Air Force One touches down at Ben Gurion International Airport ( Sky News )

Trump heralded the progress towards peace as he made his way to Israel, though concerns remain around vague details and phases yet to be agreed.

He said his so-called Board of Peace to help govern Gaza would be established “very quickly”.

He also spoke to reporters about the prospect of former British prime minister Tony Blair having a role in overseeing a transitional government in Gaza.

“First I want to find out that Tony would be popular because I just don’t know that,” the US president told reporters on Air Force One.

“I like Tony, I’ve always liked Tony, but I want to find out that he’s an acceptable choice to everybody.”

"The war is over," Trump told reporters as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday. Asked about prospects for the region, he said: "I think it's going to normalise."

open image in gallery Trump meets with Netanyahu and Herzog after stepping off the plane ( Sky News )

open image in gallery Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre, right) and president Isaac Herzog (centre, left) await Trump’s arrival ( Sky News )

As Trump disembarked from Air Force One on Monday, a convoy of vehicles carried into Israel the first hostages released by Hamas as part of the deal.

The first phase of the deal includes the release of 48 people held for the course of the two-year conflict, which erupted during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel.

Progress towards a lasting peace now hinges on global commitments that may be taken up at the Sharm el-Sheikh resort.

Sir Keir Starmer landed in Egypt on Sunday ahead of the summit. Israel will not send a representative, Netanyahu said on Sunday.

open image in gallery People react in Hostages Square, Israel as news emerged of the release of the first hostages ( REUTERS )

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday it was anticipating the signing of a “document ending the war” in Gaza at the “historic” gathering in Egypt.

A ceasefire came into effect on Friday with the withdrawal of the Israeli military to an agreed line in Gaza, making way for thousands of displaced Palestinians to begin the long walk home.

The ceasefire’s implementation gave Hamas 72 hours to release all hostages, alive and deceased, under the agreement.

More follows on this breaking news story....