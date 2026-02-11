Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pressure is mounting on Israel to scrap its plans to expand settlements in the West Bank ahead of a meeting between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The Israeli prime minister has authorised steps that would make it easier for Israeli settlers to buy land in the occupied West Bank, while granting Israel broader powers in an area the Palestinians see as the heartland of a future state.

Eight US Democratic senators on Tuesday urged Trump to oppose the settlements, which they said would go against the country’s longstanding policy on the issue - as well as the president’s own position.

open image in gallery US senators urged Donald Trump to push back against the move when he meets Netanyahu on Wednesday ( Getty )

The group’s statement read: “We have long expressed our concern that these reckless moves make the possibility of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and security, further out of reach.”

“We urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to reverse course. When President Trump meets with Prime Minister Netanyahu this week, we also urge the President to clearly reinforce the opposition of the U.S. government to Israeli government actions that set the conditions for irreversible annexation.”

The letter - signed by senators Jack Reed, Jeanne Shaheen, Mark Warner, Patty Murray, Dick Durbin, Chuck Shumer, Chris Coons and Britain Schatz - followed an caveated admission from Trump that he opposed annexation ahead of the Wednesday summit.

Trump will meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, where they are expected to discuss the future of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the lingering tensions with Iran.

In his seventh meeting with Trump since the president returned to office nearly 13 months ago, Netanyahu will be looking to influence the next round of US discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman last Friday.

Asked by Axios about the settlement move ahead of the meeting, the US president said: “I am against annexation. We have enough things to think about now. We don’t need to be dealing with the West Bank.”

And a White House official reiterated Trump's opposition toward Israel annexing the West Bank on Monday, saying: “A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region.”

Trump has put himself at the forefront of efforts to bring peace to the troubled region, helping steer a plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza late last year.

The two-year war saw a rise in the number of Israeli settlements in the distinct West Bank, exacerbating tensions and jeopardising future Palestinian statehood.

open image in gallery Caravans in the newly-legalised Jewish settlement of Yatziv, adjacent to the Palestinian town of Beit Sahour, in the West Bank ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

New measures in violation of the Oslo Accords would cancel a decades-old ban on the direct sale of West Bank land to Jews and declassify local land registry records. Settlers until now could only buy homes from registered companies on land controlled by Israel’s government.

Israeli politicians on the far-right have openly pushed for settlers to be able to take Palestinian land. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, said of the move: “We will continue to kill the idea of ​​a Palestinian state.”

The UK has said it “strongly condemned” the move and called on Israel to reverse the decision.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The UK has been clear: any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately.”