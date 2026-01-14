Britain pulls troops from US base in Qatar as Iran threatens response to Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain and the United States have evacuated some military personnel in the Middle East after a senior Iranian official said Tehran would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

With Iran’s leadership trying to quell the worst domestic unrest in the history of the Islamic Republic, Tehran is seeking to deter Donald Trump’s repeated threats to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

UK personnel have been withdrawn from the US-run Al Udeid base in Qatar, The Independent understands. The base was attacked by Iran in June in response to a previous US strike.

The Ministry of Defence would not directly confirm the move, citing operational security, but a spokesperson said: “The UK always puts precautionary measures in place to ensure the security and safety of our personnel, including, where necessary, withdrawing personnel.”

“All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes,” a Western military official told Reuters. “Unpredictability is part of the strategy.”

Two European officials said US military intervention could come in the next 24 hours. An Israeli official also said it appeared that President Trump had decided to intervene, although the scope and timing remained unclear.

The unrest, which began two weeks ago as demonstrations against dire economic conditions and rapidly escalated in recent days, has been described as the most violent since the 1979 Islamic revolution that installed a system of Shia clerical rule. A regime official has said more than 2,000 people have died, and human rights groups put the toll at more than 2,600.

A mass funeral was held on Wednesday for some 100 members of the security forces killed in the demonstrations. Tens of thousands of mourners attended, holding Iranian flags and photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Elsewhere, people in the streets remained fearful. Plain-clothes security forces still milled around some neighbourhoods, although anti-riot police and members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force appeared to have been sent back to their barracks.

Ahmadreza Tavakoli, 36, told Associated Press he was shocked by the use of firearms by the authorities at one demonstration in Tehran. “People were out to express themselves and protest, but quickly it turned into a war zone,” Mr Tavakoli said. “The people do not have guns. Only the security forces have guns.”

The flow of information from inside Iran has been hampered by an internet blackout, but activists said Starlink was offering free service in Iran. The satellite internet service has been key in getting around a media shutdown by the theocracy.

President Trump has openly threatened to intervene in Iran for days, without giving specifics. In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, he vowed “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters. He also urged Iranians to keep protesting and take over institutions, declaring “help is on the way”.

Direct contact between Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff has been suspended.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report