Ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has made his first comments since his regime was defeated by rebels in a lightning quick military advance – claiming he was evacuated to Russia by Moscow’s military after the base he was hiding in came under drone attack.

Assad claimed he had no intention of leaving the country, but was evacuated from the Hmeimim base in Syria on the evening of 8 December, after leaving Damascus that morning with opposition fighters closing in.

The comment, in a statement that was published on the Syrian presidency’s Telegram channel and dated 16 December from Moscow, was Assad’s first in public since he was toppled.

Assad said in the statement on his Facebook page that he had remained in Damascus “carrying out my duties” until rebel forces made it into the city. It was only then, in coordination with Russian allies, that he was moved to Moscow’s Hmeimim airbase in the coastal province of Latakia, where he claimed he planned to keep fighting “against the terrorist onslaught.”

The former leader, whose family had ruled Syria with an iron fist for 50 years, said that after the Russian base came under attack by drones, the Russians decided to move him to Moscow.

He sought to dismiss any speculation that he sought to flee or resign, saying in the English version of his statement: “At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party.”

The ousted leader also framed himself as a loyal defender of Syria, claiming that his commitment to the country’s sovereignty had remained unwavering throughout the war. He described staying with his family and people during “the darkest years of the war,” facing threats of terrorism, bombardment and incursions into Damascus.

“I have never sought positions for personal gain but have always considered myself a custodian of a national project, supported by the faith of the Syrian people”, the statement continued.

The statement is concluded by pledging to provide a “detailed account” of the final days of his regime when the time allowed.