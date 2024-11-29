Syria insurgents enter Aleppo for first time in years after surprise offensive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Insurgents fighting the regime of Bashar al-Assad have entered Syria’s second city of Aleppo in a shock assault – their largest advance in years.

Commanders with the jihadist group – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – leading the push said they intended to force the president’s army out of he city.

It is the first time the city has been attacked by opposition forces since 2016, when they were ousted from Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods following a grueling military campaign in which Syrian government forces were backed by Russia, Iran and its allied groups.

Witnesses in Aleppo city said residents have been fleeing neighborhoods on the western edge of the city because of missiles and exchanges of fire.

Syria's Armed Forces said in a statement on Friday it has been clashing with insurgents in the countryside around Aleppo and Idlib, destroying several of their drones and heavy weapons. It vowed to repel the attack and accused the insurgents of spreading false information about their advances.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the insurgents blew up two car bombs at the city's western edge on Friday.

An insurgent commander issued a recorded message posted on social media calling on the city's residents to cooperate with the advancing forces.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the opposition insurgents entered Aleppo city centre on Friday. It added the insurgents now control approximately 70 locations in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Fighters also advanced on the town of Saraqab, in northwestern Idlib province, a strategic area that would secure supply lines to Aleppo.

This week's advances comes after weeks of low simmering violence. It is most intense fighting in northwestern Syria since 2020, when government forces seized areas previously controlled by opposition fighters.

The 2016 battle for Aleppo was a turning point in the war between Syrian government forces and opposition forces since the 2011 protests against Assad's rule turned into an all-out war. Russia and Iran and its allied groups had helped Syrian government forces reclaim control of all of Aleppo that year, after a gruelling military campaign and a siege that lasted for weeks.

Fighting over the last three days has killed at least 27 civilians, including eight children, a UN official said on Friday.

David Carden, UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, said: "We’re deeply alarmed by the situation unfolding in northwest Syria."

"Relentless attacks over the past three days have claimed the lives of at least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight years old," he told Reuters.

"Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets and must be protected under International Humanitarian Law."

Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed the area near the border with Turkey on Thursday to try to push back the offensive.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Moscow regarded the rebel attack as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and wanted the authorities to act fast to regain control.

"As for the situation around Aleppo, it is an attack on Syrian sovereignty and we are in favour of the Syrian authorities bringing order to the area and restoring constitutional order as soon as possible," said Peskov.

Asked about unconfirmed Russian Telegram reports that Assad had flown into Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said he had "nothing to say" on the matter.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report