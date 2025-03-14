Watch live: Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister
Watch live as Mark Carney is sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister on Friday (14 March).
The former Bank of England governor was announced as Canada’s next prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Justin Trudeau after nine years in power.
Carney, a renowned economist and politician, previously served as the eighth governor of the Bank of Canada (2008–2013) and the 120th governor of the Bank of England (2013–2020).
Trudeau’s resignation came after months of growing pressure within his own Liberal Party.
In January, he officially announced his decision to step down, paving the way for new leadership.
Carney arrived at Rideau Hall, earlier on Friday, where he will be sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister.
He spoke to reporters briefly on his way in, saying: “We’re a very focused government, focused on action”.
All eyes will now be on if Carney calls a snap federal election, which is currently scheduled for October
