Man who received Christmas shoebox is gifting back 30 years on

A father-of-three who received the gift of a Christmas shoebox as a child is recreating the gesture for other children affected by poverty three decades on.

Adas Rakauskas, 37, never forgot the present he received as an eight-year-old as his family was struggling financially and getting food to the table.

Now the Co Louth-based dad has started making the “transformative” gifts for other children.

Originally from Lithuania, Mr Rakauskas is also urging the entire country to join Team Hope’s annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal by sending life-changing gifts to children affected by poverty around the world.

The national charity, celebrating its 15th year, hopes to deliver its three-millionth shoebox this Christmas.

Mr Rakauskas said: “We didn’t have much food – or good food. Medically, we were all malnourished as children.

“I remember sitting at the table as a child for a meal and there was just bread or some carrots.

“At times we relied on neighbours to drop something in, so we were struggling, and it was tough on my parents from a financial perspective.”

Recalling when he received the shoebox as a child, he said: “I remember all of us gathered in the village and there was a play.

“At the end, the shoeboxes were given to the children. We were very excited.

“I think there were pens and pencils and some stationery in the box. What struck me most was that someone had put this together.”

Now living in Drogheda with his wife Tracey and their children Elias, nine; Izabella, eight; and six-year-old Mikayla, Mr Rakauskas’s family boxes up the magic of Christmas by making shoeboxes for other children living in poverty.

Every year, Team Hope delivers gifts straight into the hands of children in countries in Africa and Eastern Europe.

The organisation says the gift-packed shoeboxes are often the only festive present they receive.

As Team Hope marks its 15th year of the Christmas Shoebox Appeal and its international development work, the charity is asking schools and employers – as well as individuals and community organisations – to get involved through teamhope.ie.

Since 2010, it has delivered over 2.8 million shoebox gifts and this year expects to surpass the three million mark.

Deborah Lowry, chief executive of Team Hope, said: “A simple shoebox, often packed by children for children, carries not only toys and treats but also the invisible gifts of love and hope.

“That kindness, travelling across oceans, reminds a child that they are not forgotten – that someone, somewhere cares.

“In a world where headlines often highlight what is broken, the Christmas Shoebox Appeal stands as a powerful demonstration that the world is also filled with kindness.”