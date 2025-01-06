Watch as Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch again as Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday (6 January).
It means the end of a nine-year stint in office and it came as pressure mounted from within his Liberal Party, which is trailing significantly behind the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
Trudeau made his announcement from his Rideau Cottage residence at 10:45am local time (15:45 UK time).
Sources had previously told The Globe and Mail that Trudea’s resignation was likely to happen before an emergency meeting for the Liberals on Wednesday.
The row inside Trudeau’s party broke out after US president-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 percent tariffs on the country.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments