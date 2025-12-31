Greece and Cyprus ring in 2026 with quieter celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece and Cyprus are ushering in 2026 with a quieter, more inclusive approach to New Year celebrations.

Their respective capitals, Athens and Nicosia, are set to replace the traditional, booming fireworks displays with a blend of low-noise pyrotechnics, dazzling light shows, and innovative drone spectacles.

This significant shift is driven by a desire to create more child- and pet-friendly festivities, particularly benefiting animals with sensitive hearing, marking a distinct departure from past loud, combustible traditions.

Unlike fireworks, drone displays generate minimal noise, produce no chemical emissions or debris, and pose no fire risk. ( PA Archive )

A shift toward calm

Athens embraced “quiet” fireworks last year, a decision Mayor Haris Doukas says signals a change in priorities.

“This marks a new era in New Year celebrations,” he said. “A spectacular show of light, without deafening noise — respecting people, animals and the environment.”

Nicosia has gone further, abandoning conventional fireworks altogether after assessing their toll. Event planners and municipal officials say fireworks can cause distress to elderly residents, infants, people with autism and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This decision forms part of the municipality’s broader effort to modernize public celebrations and align them with European trends and sustainability objectives,” the municipality said.

‘Quiet’ fireworks highlight landmarks

Low-noise fireworks still rely on black powder as a propellant to launch and disperse the “stars” or pellets that create colors and visual effects. But they use smaller charges and avoid the explosive bursts that generate the loud cracks typical of traditional displays.

These quieter pyrotechnics are not new and are often incorporated into larger shows, including effects mounted on landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or the London Eye.

Cris Matthews, founder of Quietworks, a U.K.-based firm specializing in low-impact firework displays, said using quieter options often requires additional planning and creativity, and are ideal for more intimate celebrations.

“The argument for low noise or quiet fireworks becomes a lot more relevant as the shows get smaller,” he said. “For displays such as weddings and private parties, lower-noise firework options can offer many more benefits.”

Old habits and new tech

The private — and often deafening — use of fireworks remains common in Greece and Cyprus for occasions such as Orthodox Easter. In some rural areas, gun-owning traditions still lead to celebratory gunfire. Both practices have resulted in injuries.

Most municipalities in greater Athens this year are sticking with fireworks that include loud bangs. But New Year celebrations in the city center, framed by the ancient Acropolis, are focused on visual splendor, incorporating lights and drones as high-tech options become more sophisticated and affordable.

In Nicosia, drones have now “effectively replaced” fireworks at municipal events, delivering “high levels of creativity,” the municipality said. Unlike fireworks, drone displays generate minimal noise, produce no chemical emissions or debris, and pose no fire risk.

The timing is deliberate. Cyprus assumes the European Union’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1, and the capital plans to use drone displays to showcase Cypriot and EU symbolism throughout the year.

“The Municipality’s overarching objective is to set an example by prioritizing safer, greener, and more sustainable alternatives,” it said, “and by definitively moving away from traditional fireworks in municipal events wherever possible.”