Why a massive cross has been removed from one of Europe’s highest peaks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany's highest peak, the Zugspitze, will temporarily be without its iconic gilded cross for the next few weeks.

The 4.88-metre (16-foot) tall, 300-kilogram (661-pound) landmark was airlifted by helicopter from the 2,962-metre (9,718-foot) summit on Tuesday.

This unusual removal, from the mountain shared by Germany and Austria in the Bavarian Alps, is for restoration after years of visitors plastering it with stickers.

The cross is now being transported to the workshop of craftswoman Andrea Würzinger in nearby Eschenlohe, German news agency dpa reported, for repairs.

open image in gallery Traditionally, walkers posted stickers on the cross when they reached the summit ( DPA )

Würzinger plans to carefully remove the thick layer of stickers, sand the iron underneath and then add new gold leaf where needed. With gold prices high, she said that “we want to try to gild it only where there is no longer gold.”

The current cross was made by her father, Franz Würzinger, in 1993, replacing the original from 1851, which was damaged beyond repair. She said that, when it was first re-gilded after about 15 years, there were three stickers on it; in 2017, there were about 70; and now there are hundreds.

It's easy to reach the top of the Zugspitze, which gets around 600,000 visitors each year, by mountain railway and cable car. But the actual peak with its cross is a short climb away from the summit station where visitors gather to enjoy spectacular views.

Selfies around the cross are sought-after and the area can get crowded and slippery on busy days. Not all visitors come with suitable shoes. Some resort to risky acrobatics to put stickers on an uncovered part of the cross.

In July, a replica cross was inaugurated inside the summit station in hopes that people will take their selfies and slap their stickers there instead of risking the climb to the peak.

Würzinger and the Bayerische Zugspitzbahn, the operator of the railway and cable cars that lead to the summit from the German side, hope the work will be finished and the cross back in place in time for the beginning of the ski season on Nov. 28.