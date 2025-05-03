Woman dies in Greece when bomb explodes in her hands

A woman has died in Greece when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.
The 38-year-old woman was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank in the northern city of Thessaloniki at around 5am, police said.
Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.
The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...