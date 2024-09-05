Dead Russian ‘spy’ whale was shot, animal-rights activists say

Support truly

Animal-rights activists say a beluga whale that rose to fame over suspicions Russia trained it as a spy was shot before it was found dead.

A father and son out fishing off the Norwegian coast on Saturday found the carcase of Hvaldimir – which was first discovered five years ago – floating in the sea.

The whale, which was healthy when it died at a relatively young age, had been suspected in the West of being a used as spy because it was wearing a harness with a GoPro camera on that read “Equipment of St Petersburg”.

Regina Haug next to the carcass of the beluga whale Hvaldimir ( AP )

Hvaldimir had shown interest in people and responded to hand signals, further evidence that led Norway’s intelligence agency to surmise that it had been held in captivity as part of a research programme before arriving in Norwegian waters.

One Whale, an organisation founded in 2019 to protect the creature, said on Wednesday it was found with bullet wounds and had been shot in a “heinous crime”.

“We will pursue justice for Hvaldimir,” One Whale founder Regina Haug vowed on social media.

Together with Noah, another animal-rights organisation, One Whale said it had filed a complaint with Norwegian police asking them to open a criminal investigation.

After being found dead at the weekend, the animal was lifted out of the water with a crane and moved to a harbour for investigation into the cause of death.

“Unfortunately, we found Hvaldimir floating in the sea. He has passed away, but it’s not immediately clear what the cause of death is,” marine biologist Sebastian Strand told NRK.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” Mr Strand said. “He was apparently in good condition as of Friday, so we just have to figure out what might have happened here.”

Hvaldimir was estimated to be 15 years old, relatively young for a beluga whale, which can live up to 60 years.

The animal was first spotted in April 2019 near the island of Ingoya in Norway’s north, about 300km from Russia’s maritime border.

“He had multiple bullet wounds around his body,” Ms Haug said on Instagram after seeing the body.

Photographs published by One Whale on social media appear to show what they say are bullet wounds.

“The injuries on the whale are alarming and of a nature that cannot rule out a criminal act – it is shocking,” said Noah director Siri Martinsen.

Mr Strand said it was too early to determine a cause of death.