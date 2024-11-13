Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Spain has been warned of more flooding as parts of the country were issued with red alert weather warnings.

Storms are set to hit the country on Wednesday, just two weeks after rain and flash floods prompted rivers to overflow in Valencia and other parts of Spain.

More than 200 people died in the flood, with some still missing.

A mass alert was sent to phones in Málaga after 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Tuesday evening. The area, including Marbella and Estepona, is expected to take the brunt of the weather phenomenon known as a “Dana”.

Spanish weather forecaster AEMET issued red alerts on Wednesday morning for eastern Tarragona and southern Malaga provinces, saying it expected them to receive as much as 180 millimetres (7.1 inches) per square metre of heavy to torrential rain within 12 hours that could cause rivers to overflow and generate flash floods.

Orange alerts were issued for Thursday for southern Granada and Valencia’s coastal area from Denia to Sagunto, where between 40 and 120mm (1.6 to 4.7 inches) of rain were projected to fall.

Winds of up to 74 miles per hour (119 kmph) and high seas were predicted for Tarragona, Barcelona and Murcia.

Emergency services in Malaga have moved 3,000 people from homes at high risk of flooding near the Guadalhorce River west of the city, and in other areas asked citizens to seek higher ground.

open image in gallery A general view of an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Classes have been suspended in schools in Malaga, Valencia and some municipalities of Catalonia. Two metro lines have been closed or partially closed in Malaga, along with three highways deemed at risk of flash floods.

In Valencia, where the regional government and Red Cross handed out jackets and blankets, Gandia cargo and passenger port was closed, and the finals of the Billie Jean King tennis tournament in Malaga were postponed to Friday.

Spain’s Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and unions reminded workers that they were not legally obliged to go to work if weather conditions made it unsafe for them to do so.

The emergency measures come after fierce criticism, primarily of local authorities but also national government, for their level of preparation for and warnings to citizens about the Oct. 29 storm and resulting floods.

The autumnal storm system blighting Spain is known locally as DANA - a high-altitude isolated depression - in which cold and warm air meet and produce powerful rain clouds, a pattern believed to be growing more frequent due to climate change.

In Valencia, the impact of the rain could be severe because of the significant quantities of mud already on the ground and because of the condition of the sewage system, Rosa Tauris, a spokesperson for its emergency committee, told reporters on Tuesday.

open image in gallery A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Many municipalities in flood-hit areas cancelled all non-essential activities, told citizens to work from home and follow emergency services’ updates, as well as asking volunteers to suspend clean-up operations and piling up sandbags for extra protection.

Cesar Cabrera, 32, a sewage worker from Pamplona labouring in the flood-hit Valencian suburb of Pairporta, said they were racing against time to unblock drains in case rivers overflowed again.

“We are cleaning so that the water can flow if it rains,” he said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t rain a lot and we can control the situation.”

The coming storms also obliged the suspension of rescue efforts by teams still searching for missing people off the coast of Valencia, Spain’s maritime rescue service said.