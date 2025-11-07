Venice’s famous dolphin could be removed from lagoon due to tourist boat risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dolphin living in Venice could be killed by tourist boats, locals have warned, as they call for the mammal to be removed from the lagoon for its own safety.

The bottlenose mammal, nicknamed Mimmo, was first spotted in the waters of St Mark’s Basin in June by a water taxi driver. The dolphin has delighted tourists with its acrobatic dives and fish-catching prowess, becoming a regular feature in sightseer’s snaps while on boat trips.

But now locals are expressing concern that the dolphin’s presence in an area of the Venetian lagoon waterlogged with traffic could kill it.

Luca Mizzan, head of Venice’s Natural History Museum, told The Times: “The dolphin curiously approaches boats when it can see people on deck and came to us twice yesterday to show off mullet it had caught in its mouth, which it then let go,” having spent Wednesday in a boat monitoring Mimmo.

“We’re perplexed since this is not normal behaviour. The dolphin is confident it can avoid boats, however, it’s dangerous; all it needs is one boat reversing suddenly, while the noise from engines must create total confusion underwater,” he added. “I don’t think it is trapped because it knows how to get out, and it is unusual for a dolphin to stay so long in the lagoon and to be alone, usually they travel in groups.”

Residents have launched a campaign on Facebook to support the dolphin who they warned was in “serious danger, given the considerable usual traffic, to which many boats are now added, who go specifically to see and photograph it.”

The dolphin has been seen near St Mark's Basin, a busy part of the lagoon ( Supplied )

One campaigner Cristina Romieri said on social media that there would be a flash mob on Saturday morning to raise awareness for the dolphin’s safety, citing the need to safeguard Mimmo into a less dangerous habitat.

Experts have suggested that just because the dolphin remains in the lagoon, this doesn’t mean it’s happy. Ca' Foscari Ecology Professor Fabio Pranovi told Corriere del Veneto: “It seems that in order to easily find food, dolphins follow boats, putting up with the noise , which is very annoying to them.

“So he's likely staying because he manages to eat his daily allowance of a few kilos of fish. It remains to be seen why he's here alone; he belongs to a species that lives in schools. Either he's confused , or he's adapting to a new environment just to eat."

Authorities, including the Cetacean Strandings Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Coast Guard, are monitoring Mimmo in order to keep the dolphin safe.

A spokesperson from CERT said: "A bottlenose dolphin has been swimming in the Veneto lagoon since June 2025. In early October, it was sighted in Venice. A team of experts from the Department of Comparative Biomedicine and Food Science at the University of Padova is responsible for monitoring the dolphin to assess its health and ensure its safety and welfare.

“The animal is in good nutritional condition, and its behaviour is typical for the species. Bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in Veneto waters and are accustomed to human-influenced environments, such as fishing areas and harbours.

“A code of conduct has been shared to prevent any disturbance from the public. Monitoring is being carried out by experts, authorities, and citizens who report daily sightings of the dolphin. Everyone’s collaboration is essential to avoid disturbing this dolphin, which has temporarily chosen to live in the Veneto lagoon."