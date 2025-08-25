Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6:

Aug. 31: Singer Van Morrison is 80. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 80. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 77. Actor Richard Gere is 76. Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 76. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 68. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 68. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 66. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 62. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 60. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 56. Singer Deborah Gibson is 55. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 55. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 55. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 53. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 48.

Sept. 1: Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 86. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 81. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 79. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 75. Singer Gloria Estefan is 68. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 64. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 62. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 61. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 55. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 54. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 54. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 50. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 49. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 44. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 43. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 41. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 35.

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 87. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 82. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 77. Actor Mark Harmon is 74. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 70. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 67. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 66. Actor Keanu Reeves is 61. Actor Salma Hayek is 59. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life to Live”) is 59. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 57. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 56. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 52. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 52. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 51. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 48. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 48. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 46. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 41. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 40. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic! At the Disco) is 38. DJ-music producer Zedd is 36.

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 85. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 83. Actor Valerie Perrine is 82. Drummer Don Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 77. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 70. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 68. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 61. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 60. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 60. Actor Charlie Sheen is 60. Singer Jennifer Paige is 52. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 50. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 49. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 47. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 47. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 47. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 46. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 41. Singer August Alsina is 33.

Sept. 4: Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. is 85. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 84. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 83. TV personality Dr. Jan (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 83. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 81. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 75. Actor Judith Ivey is 74. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 74. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 72. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 68. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 65. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 65. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 56. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actor Ione Skye is 55. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 50. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 50. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 48. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 47. Actor Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood,” “New Girl”) is 46. Country singer Granger Smith is 46. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 45. Singer Beyoncé Knowles is 44. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 44. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 43. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 39. Singer James Bay is 35. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 30.

Sept. 5: Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 93. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 90. Actor William Devane (“Jesse Stone,” “Knots Landing”) is 86. Actor George Lazenby is 86. Singer Al Stewart is 80. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 79. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 79. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 78. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 75. Actor Michael Keaton is 74. Actor Debbie Turner (“The Sound of Music”) is 69. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 62. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 62. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine (and of Audioslave) is 57. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 56. Actor Rose McGowan is 52. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 49. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 40. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 39. Actor-turned-political advisor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 34.

Sept. 6: Comedian Jo Anne Worley is 89. Country singer David Allan Coe is 86. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 82. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 81. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 78. Country singer Buddy Miller is 73. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ″Magic Mike”) is 71. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 68. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 67. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 67. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 64. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 63. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 62. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 62. Actor Rosie Perez is 61. Singer Macy Gray is 58. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 56. Singer CeCe Peniston is 56. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 55. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 53. Actor Idris Elba is 53. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 53. Actor Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 53. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 51. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 51. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 49. Rapper Noreaga is 48. Rapper Foxy Brown is 47. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 42. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 40. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 37.