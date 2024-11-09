Thousands of protesters take to streets of Valencia following deadly flooding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Thousands of Spaniards have taken to the streets of Valencia calling for the city’s leader to step down after devastating floods killed hundreds of citizens.

Protestors carrying signs reading “You killed us!” marched towards Valencia’s city hall where they were met with riot police and beaten back with batons.

At least 219 people were killed after flash floods ripped through the eastern Spanish city, leaving people trapped in homes, vehicles and businesses.

The Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, is now under huge pressure to resign after his government failed to issue flood alerts until hours after they started on 29 October.

Many demonstrators held up homemade signs reading: “You killed us!” while others chanted loudly “Mazón resign!”

People hold a banner that reads 'Murderers' as Spaniards call for Valencia’s president to resign ( EPA )

The crowds, which gathered in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia’s city centre, also waved banners stating: “Where were you then when I needed you so much?” and “Your incompetence costs lives”.

Thousands of volunteers were the first boots on the ground in many of the hardest-hit areas on Valencia’s southern outskirts.

It took days for officials to mobilise the thousands of police reinforcements and soldiers that the regional government asked central authorities to send in.

Mr Mazón defended his handling of the crisis and said its magnitude was unforeseeable and that his administration didn’t receive sufficient warnings from central authorities.

But Spain’s weather agency issued a red alert, the highest level of warning, for bad weather as early as 7:30am as the disaster loomed.

A protester is detained during a demonstration against Valencia’s government on Saturday ( REUTERS )

Some communities were flooded by 6pm. It took until after 8pm for Mr Mazón’s government to send out alerts to mobile phones.

Last week, Mr Mazón was pelted with mud by angry locals during a visit to the flood-stricken town of Paiporta.

Mr Mazón was accompanied by Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Crowds of furious Valencians shouted “murderers” and other insults at the royals as well as government officials during the visit.

Police had to step in, with some officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens who hurled mud and waved shovels and poles threateningly in the air.