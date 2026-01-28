US ‘tells Ukraine that security guarantees will only be given in return for Donbas’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US has signalled that security guarantees will only be promised to Ukraine if it agrees to surrender territory to Russia in the Donbas, according to a report.

White House officials are said to have told Volodymyr Zelensky that security guarantees will only be given if a deal is agreed to give Moscow control of the entire region in eastern Ukraine - a red line for Kyiv.

Sources close to the discussions told the Financial Times that the Trump administration would provide additional weapons to strengthen Ukraine’s military in the event of a peace deal if Kyiv withdraws its forces from the region. Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not give up any occupied land without a referendum on territory.

European and Ukrainian officials see Washington’s position as an attempt to place pressure on Kyiv to agree to a deal, with doubts raised over whether the White House is ready to make binding commitments on security.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to accept a peace deal ( AP/Mark Schiefelbein )

Anna Kelly, the White House’s deputy press secretary, described the FT report as “a lie” and said that Washington was simply seeking to bring the two sides closer to an agreement.

She suggested the sources briefing the newspaper were attempting to undermine the peace process following “historic” trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.

The talks were held behind closed doors and marked the first time officials from the US, Russia and Ukraine had sat in the same room for discussions on peace since the invasion began in February 2022.

Officials involved in the talks told the Kyiv Post that both sides had held discussions on key issues such as territory and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant that went beyond “maximalist” public statements by both sides.

open image in gallery President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives the heads of delegations participating in the UAE hosted trilateral talks ( via REUTERS )

A US official told the newspaper that both sides were “testing how flexible each other’s red lines really are”. Talks will resume on Sunday.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said in an interview with European Pravda published on Tuesday that there had been a “qualitative change” in the peace talks, specifically in the participants in the Russian delegation.

"These are different people, and there were no more pseudo-historical lectures. The conversations were very focused,” he said.

Moscow’s delegation was previously headed by Vladimir Medinski, an aide to Vladimir Putin notorious for holding long historical discussions during the talks. It is now being led by General Igor Kostyukov, the director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.