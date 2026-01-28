US ‘tells Ukraine that security guarantees will only be given in return for Donbas’
European officials fear that Washington is attempting to place pressure on Kyiv after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
The US has signalled that security guarantees will only be promised to Ukraine if it agrees to surrender territory to Russia in the Donbas, according to a report.
White House officials are said to have told Volodymyr Zelensky that security guarantees will only be given if a deal is agreed to give Moscow control of the entire region in eastern Ukraine - a red line for Kyiv.
Sources close to the discussions told the Financial Times that the Trump administration would provide additional weapons to strengthen Ukraine’s military in the event of a peace deal if Kyiv withdraws its forces from the region. Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not give up any occupied land without a referendum on territory.
European and Ukrainian officials see Washington’s position as an attempt to place pressure on Kyiv to agree to a deal, with doubts raised over whether the White House is ready to make binding commitments on security.
Anna Kelly, the White House’s deputy press secretary, described the FT report as “a lie” and said that Washington was simply seeking to bring the two sides closer to an agreement.
She suggested the sources briefing the newspaper were attempting to undermine the peace process following “historic” trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.
The talks were held behind closed doors and marked the first time officials from the US, Russia and Ukraine had sat in the same room for discussions on peace since the invasion began in February 2022.
Officials involved in the talks told the Kyiv Post that both sides had held discussions on key issues such as territory and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant that went beyond “maximalist” public statements by both sides.
A US official told the newspaper that both sides were “testing how flexible each other’s red lines really are”. Talks will resume on Sunday.
Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said in an interview with European Pravda published on Tuesday that there had been a “qualitative change” in the peace talks, specifically in the participants in the Russian delegation.
"These are different people, and there were no more pseudo-historical lectures. The conversations were very focused,” he said.
Moscow’s delegation was previously headed by Vladimir Medinski, an aide to Vladimir Putin notorious for holding long historical discussions during the talks. It is now being led by General Igor Kostyukov, the director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
