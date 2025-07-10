Ursula von der Leyen faces confidence vote in far-right challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European Union lawmakers are set to hold a confidence vote on Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the bloc’s powerful executive arm, on Thursday, as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán leads calls for her removal.

The censure motion, the first of its kind in the European Parliament for over a decade, was initiated by a coalition of far-right lawmakers.

For it to succeed, a two-thirds majority vote in favour is required.

While a loss could force Ms von der Leyen to resign, she is widely expected to prevail, with the majority of political groups in the assembly having indicated their intention to vote against the motion.

She is not anticipated to be present for the vote in Strasbourg, France.

The motion encompasses a range of accusations against the European Commission president, including allegations of private text messaging with the chief executive of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, the alleged misuse of EU funds, and claims of interference in elections held in Germany and Romania.

Ursula von der Leyen during an official visit to the Pfizer headquarters in Belgium

Mr Orbán said on Facebook that the vote “will be the moment of truth: on one side the imperial elite in Brussels, on the other patriots and common sense. There is no getting out of it, it is essential to make a choice.”

He posted: “Madam President, the essence of leadership is responsibility. Time to go!”

Ms von der Leyen's commission has frequently clashed with Mr Orbán over his staunchly nationalist government's moves to roll back democracy. The commission has frozen Hungary's access to billions of euros in EU funds.

The vote has been a lightning rod for criticism of Ms von der Leyen — who led the EU drive to find vaccines for around 450 million citizens during the pandemic — and her European People’s Party, which is the largest political family in the assembly.

They are accused of cosying up to the far right to push through their agenda. The EU parliament shifted perceptibly to the political right after Europe-wide elections a year ago.

The second-biggest group, the Socialists and Democrats, has said that the censure motion was a result “of the EPP’s irresponsibility and the double games”.

During debate on Monday, S&D leader Iratxe García Pérez said to the EPP: “Who do you want to govern with? Do you want to govern with those that want to destroy Europe, or those of us who fight every day to build it?”

The EPP has notably worked with the far right to fix the agenda for hearing Ms von der Leyen’s new commissioners when they were questioned for their suitability for their posts in 2024, and to reject an ethics body meant to combat corruption.