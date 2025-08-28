Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent search for British man, 66, who vanished in Marbella nearly two weeks ago

The man, named in an alert as Andrew JW, has been missing for nearly two weeks

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Thursday 28 August 2025 11:46 EDT
Comments
Andrew JW has been missing since 15 August
Andrew JW has been missing since 15 August ( Asociación Sosdesaparecidos on Facebook)

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 66-year-old British man who vanished in the Costa del Sol nearly a fortnight ago.

The man, who is named as ‘Andrew JW’ in a missing persons alert, vanished after leaving his home in the southern Spanish city of Marbella on 15 August.

He drove away from the property in his black Volkswagen Golf, but has not been heard from or seen since in a move deemed “out of character” by those who know him, according to Spanish newspaper Sur in English.

Andrew left the house with his wallet and mobile phone, but his family have been unable to contact him since, according to the newspaper.

Authorities have not been able to trace his car.

In the alert issued by missing persons charity the SOS Desaparecidos association he is described as being 1.70 metres tall, of normal build, with black hair and a grey beard.

Friends voiced alarm on social media after the alert was shared and said his disappearance was “very out of character”. One described him as a “lovely” man, while another claimed he had left two cats behind.

The charity has asked anyone with any information on his whereabouts and wellbeing to get in touch.

